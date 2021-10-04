Tom Felton's net worth, age, wife, parents, height, movies, and TV shows

No pain, no gain. Honestly, life issues teach us to be malleable. The things people do to obtain wealth are incredibly sacrificial. Tom Felton, A Harry Potter star, sacrificed his childhood life for the sake of arts, fame, and money. How rich is he? Let us find out about this and more from his story.

Tom Felton photographs during the Montblanc UltraBlack launch event at Feuerle Collection on September 15, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Gisela Schober

Tom Felton was eight years old when he first appeared in commercials, and at the age of ten, he starred in The Borrower (1997) and Anna and the King (1999). Next, he starred in Harry Potter at age 12 and has been in the series ever since.

Tom Felton's profile

Birth name: Thomas Andrew Felton

Thomas Andrew Felton Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: September 22 1987

September 22 1987 Place of birth: Epsom, Surrey

Epsom, Surrey Tom Felton's age: 34

34 Nationality: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Parents: Peter Felton and Sharon Anstey

Peter Felton and Sharon Anstey Siblings: Ashley, Jonathan, Chris

Ashley, Jonathan, Chris Grandfather: Nigel Anstey( Maternal)

Nigel Anstey( Maternal) Tom Felton's height: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Occupation: Actor, Musician

Actor, Musician Years active: 1997 to present

1997 to present Tom Felton's movies and TV shows: The Borrowers, Harry Potter, The Flash, Against the Sun and many more.

and many more. Website: tomfelton.com

tomfelton.com Tom Felton's twitter: @TomFelton

@TomFelton Instagram: @ t22felton

t22felton Facebook: @Tom Felton

Tom Felton's biography

Tom Felton from 'Ophelia' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Polk

The star is an icon in the acting industry. Popularly known for his role, Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter film series, his acting skills have allowed him to feature in many other movies and TV shows.

Tom Felton's parents, Sharon and Peter Felton, divorced while he was still a teenager. Their absence affected his teenagehood greatly. It made him peculiar to other children his age. Nevertheless, Tom Felton grandfather was always there for him and his brothers. Thomas spent most of his life in theatres and production rooms. His social life was presumed to be dead.

Draco Malfoy did not only have acting abilities; he was also a recognized singer. Ніѕ ѕіngіng wаѕ discovered whеn hе wаѕ оnlу ѕеvеn-уеаrѕ-оld.

Tom Felton's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of some of his best appearances that have gained critical acclaim.

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)

Belle (2013)

Megan Leavey (2017)

A United Kingdom (2016)

Anna And The King (1999)

From The Rough (2013)

Ophelia (2018)

Awards

Andrew has won several awards for his role in the Harry Potter film series. These awards are the MTV Movie Award for the Best Villain in 2009, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Villain 2010 for Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1.

Personal life: Tom Felton's wife, girlfriend and kids

There were rumours in 2019 that the Harry Potter Celebrity was dating Emma Watson. However, the Tom Felton and Emma Watson speculation remained a rumour as Andrew, with his assistant Jade Olivia Gordon, got into a relationship. They dated from 2008, and it continued till 2016. Jade enacted alongside Tom in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, staged as Tom Felton's wife.

Tom Felton and Jade Olivia attend the BFI London Film Festival IWC Gala Dinner in Honour of the BFI at Battersea Evolution Marquee on October 7, 2014, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Tom Felton's net worth

As of September 2021, Felton's net worth is $ 25 million. At a younger age, managing a lot of money was hectic. However, Tom's mother helped in ensuring that the wealth he has attained is multiplying. He received a lot of money while he was still young and misused it, but as Felton's lastborn grew, he learnt how to handle his money well.

Latest news

Felton, who turned 34 just the other week, was standing in for Team Europe's celebrity Ryder Cup match. Unfortunately, he bore a medical incident that made him get treated in a local medical facility. There is no further information about how the treatment went.

The Harry Potter star celebrated his 34th birthday on 22 September 2021, Wednesday prior to his medical incident that happened the next day, shortly after the conclusion of the golf match at Whistling Straits, which hosted the Europe v United States golf showdown over the weekend.

