Dina Asher-Smith: ages, baby, boyfriend, parents, medals, facts, worth

Dina Asher-Smith is a lethal threat when it comes to short sprints. She is the reigning 200m world champion who also boasts of winning medals in the 100m and 4x100m. The sprinting star has been crowned British's fastest woman. Fans are curious to see her performance at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics latest championships.

Dina Asher-Smith is the British sprinter who currently holds the title of the 200m champ. She is also known for incredible performance in the 100m and 4x100m. Photo: @dinaashersmith

Source: Instagram

Dina Asher-Smith is not a new name in the athletics arena. The sprinter has made a name for herself alongside other champions like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. Join us as we explore more about this champ.

Dina Asher-Smith profile summary

Full name: Geraldina Asher-Smith

Geraldina Asher-Smith Date of birth: 4th December 1995

4th December 1995 Place of birth: Orpington, London, England

Orpington, London, England Dina Asher-Smith age: 25 years

25 years Parents: Julie and Winston Asher-Smith

Julie and Winston Asher-Smith Education: Newstead Primary School and Kings College

Newstead Primary School and Kings College Major: History

History Profession: Athlete

Athlete Coach: John Blackie

John Blackie Dina Asher-Smith height: 1.64 m

1.64 m Weight: 58 kg

58 kg Nationality: British

British Hair color: Black

Black Instagram: dinaashersmith

Dina Asher-Smith biography

Dina Asher-Smith is a 25-year-old athlete from Britain who has been crowned as Britain's fastest woman. Photo: Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is Dina Asher-Smith? She was born on 4th December 1995 in Orpington, London, England, as Geraldina Asher-Smith. She is currently 25 years old. Who is Dina Asher-Smith's father? Dina Asher-Smith's parents are Julie, an HR worker and Winston, an engineer. They are both Jamaican.

The 25-year old attended Newstead Primary School in Orpington and later enrolled at Kings College. What did Dina Asher-Smith study? She studied History and graduated with a degree. One of Dina Asher-Smith's facts that people may not be familiar with is that she loves music, and this passion prompted her to write her dissertation on the history of jazz music. It more so focused on Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.

Career

Dina showed promise of excelling in sports from a very tender age. Therefore, she joined the Blackheath and Bromley Harriers. Her mother, Julie, was the one who suggested she try cross-country running. Her coach ever since has been John Blackie.

Dina Asher-Smith started training in her teen years. She even participated in several U20 competitions, which helped sharpen her skills. Photo: @dinaashersmith

Source: Instagram

She started training, and luckily her efforts bore fruits. In 2009, just two years after training, she participated in the 300m of the European Championships, and she clocked the world best age-13 time of 39.16.

Four days later, she participated in The England U15 championships in the 100m category and easily bagged the win. She made her international debut in 2011 at the European Youth Olympic Festival held in Trabzon, Turkey. Unfortunately, she was disqualified for a false start. She made her rebound six weeks later and won the Commonwealth youth title.

The beauty decided to test her luck at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Barcelona a year later. Although she finished seventh, she got to experience life outside the field working as a kit carrier during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Dina Asher-Smith made her career debut in 2013 after she was chosen to represent her country in the 2013 IAAF World Championships in Moscow. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Everything changed twelve months later after being named part of the British team to represent the country at the 2013 IAAF World Championships in Moscow. This was the beginning of her winning streak. Take a look at some of Dina Asher-Smith's medals and titles she has won since 2013:

Bronze medal for winning the 4x100m during the 2013 IAAF World Championships held at Moscow

Two gold medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay at the 2013 European Junior Championships

2013 IAAF World Under 20 Championships in Eugene

Gold medal in the 100m at the 2014 World Junior Championships

Fastest teenager in history title to run 200m at a national record of 22.07 during the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing

2016 European 200m title

Bronze medal in the 2016 European 4x100m

Silver medal in the 2017 4x100m

Bronze medal at 2018 200m at the Commonwealth Games

Gold medal for the 4x100m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Silver medal in the 2017 4x100 m at the World Championships in London

Dina Asher-Smith's 100m time has been reducing over time. For instance, in 2017, she clocked 7.13 but decreased to 7.08 in 2018. Fans are curious to see if she will set a new world record in the 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to her successful career, there have been numerous questions asked about Dina Asher-Smith's net worth. Unfortunately, it is hard to tell because she has kept this information under wraps.

Other works

Besides being an athlete, Dina Asher-Smith is also an actress renowned for projects such as Dave: Black and A League of Their Own. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dina is a lady of many hats. Besides being a renowned athlete, she is also a gifted actress. She has starred in A League of Their Own (2010) and Dave: Black (2019). In both films, she stars as herself.

Is Dina Asher-Smith married?

No, she is not. So who is Dina Asher-Smith's boyfriend? Some time back, the beauty was dating fellow athlete Zharnel Hughes but they broke up. Despite going their separate ways, some people still believe Dina Asher-Smith's partner is Zharnel. Nonetheless, this British sprinter is believed to be possibly single.

Does Dina Asher-Smith have a baby?

The question on 'who is Dina Asher-Smith's baby?' made headlines after the athlete tweeted about athletes and maternity. Most people took it as a hint about her pregnancy. However, she is not pregnant, and neither does she have any children.

Dina Asher-Smith Instagram

The sprinter is also active on this platform and uses it to interact with her fans. In addition, you can enjoy Dina Asher-Smith's pictures and selfies on this platform.

Dina Asher-Smith latest news

Dina Asher-Smith (second R) competes in the Women's 100m heats at the Olympic Stadium on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

You by now may have gathered that this athlete has an electric political brain that traces back to her history undergrad. In addition, she has studied race relations, and so racism matters are close to her heart.

Following the anti-racism protests that sparked in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, the International Olympic Committee announced that athletes could express their views before and after competing and when speaking to the media. However, they were not to do so during the events, opening and closing ceremonies, podiums, or the Olympic Village.

This did not sit well with this History grad who backed the relaxation of rules about athlete protests at the Olympics, claiming the protests are 'a fundamental human right.'

Dina Asher-Smith is a champion who is setting the record that she is a force to reckon with in the 100m, 200m and 4x100. She has a booming career, and Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best.

READ ALSO: Helen Glover: age, children, husband, twins, Olympics, world ranking, profile Briefly.co.za shared a post about Helen Glover. She made headlines after setting a record of being the first mum to row for Great Britain.

She is also famous alongside Heather Stanning as the duo has won the first female rowing team Olympic title. Find out more about this super mom here!

Source: Briefly.co.za