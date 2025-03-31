Who is Daniel Wai? Meet Ariana Madix's new boyfriend and fitness coach

Daniel Wai is a fitness coach and personal trainer who has recently gained attention as the new boyfriend of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Their relationship began in 2023 after Ariana’s breakup with Tom Sandoval. Ariana has described Daniel as a calming and positive presence who brings her happiness and support.

He is someone who does bring a whole lot of happiness and just calming, positive energy to my life, so I’m gonna keep him around.

Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix in Magic Castle Hollywood (L). Dan Wai working out at a gym (R). Photo: @thestrongwai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Daniel Wai is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer.

He is best known for posting content related to fitness and personal health .

. Daniel began dating Ariana Madix in March 2023.

in March 2023. The fitness coach runs his own fitness company, Daniel Wai Fitness.

Daniel Wai's profile summary

Full name Daniel Wai Date of birth 4 May 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Asian-American) Height 6' (183 cm) Weight 168 Ibs (76 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father David K. Wai Mother Venus S. Wai Siblings Felix Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ariana Madix Profession Instagram star, online content creator Social media Instagram

A look into Daniel Wai’s age and educational background

Daniel, 41 (as of March 2025) was born on 4 May 1983 in New York City, New York, United States of America. In 2024, Ariana took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend's 41st birthday via a post that read:

Happy birthday to the most handsome man i know who always lets me have the first and last bite

Ariana Madix’s boyfriend holds a degree in Business Information Technology and Computer Science from Virginia Tech. He also holds certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) as a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES), and Weight and Fitness Specialist (WFS).

Fast five facts about Daniel Wai. Photo: @thestrongwai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Daniel Wai's parents?

The fitness coach's parents are David K. Wai and Venus S. Wai. He has an older brother, Felix, who works as a consultant at Accenture in New York.

What does Daniel Wai do for work?

Ariana Madix’s new boyfriend is a fitness trainer, Instagram influencer and former business consultant. He began his career in consulting before following his passion for health and fitness. Daniel worked with several Fortune 500 companies and travelled across the country to meet with customers while working with the organisation.

Dan Wai working out in a gym. Photo: @thestrongwai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Daniel quit his consulting job to be a full-time trainer

Daniel quit his consulting job and transitioned to being a full-time fitness coach, specialising in lifestyle changes and tailored fitness programs. On his website, Wai noted that he became interested in physical fitness at age 13.

I have been a trainer for the past decade and it has been one of the most fulfilling and humbling experiences. However my interest in physical health and conditioning has been with me since I was 13 years old.

The personal trainer currently runs Daniel Wai Fitness and is also a partner in Little More, a bar in New York City.

A love story: How did Ariana Madix meet Daniel Wai?

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai at The Ambassador Theatre on 29 January 2024 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai began dating shortly after Madix's split from Tom Sandoval. The two first met in March 2023 at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico and later confirmed their relationship in April 2023 at Coachella, where they were spotted packing on the PDA.

In a May 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Ariana Madix opened up about how she met Daniel. She said:

I met him at a wedding about ten days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.

Daniel and Ariana Madix have maintained a long-distance relationship, with Ariana residing in Los Angeles and Wai in New York City. The two have made few public appearances, including attending the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards together. They often feature each other on their respective social media platforms.

Daniel Wai's girlfriend is a fast-rising actress and TV personality

Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on 17 March 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Ariana Madix is best known as a cast member on the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules. She has also starred in films, such as Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and Dirty Dealing and has been the permanent host of Love Island USA since 2024.

During an appearance on Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, Madix expressed her connection with Daniel, stating:

With Dan, he just has an incredible perspective on life that I was immediately impressed by. I feel like it's been all of these little moments that show that he is thinking of me or wanting to be with me. Things like that that make me smile.

FAQs

Does Dan Wai own a bar?

Ariana Madix's boyfriend is a co-owner of a bar called Little More, located in the heart of Tribeca, New York City.

What nationality is Daniel Wai?

The fitness enthusiast is an American national.

What is Daniel Wai's height and weight?

The American fitness trainer stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix met in 2023 in Mexico at a wedding, shortly after her breakup with Tom Sandoval. Their relationship has since grown, bringing positivity and support into Ariana’s life.

