Who is Nicholas Riccio? Meet Karoline Leavitt’s husband

At 27, Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history. Another notable fact is the 32-year-old age gap between her and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. She once defended her husband against the criticism by saying:

He is my number one fan and the best man I have ever met.

Karoline Leavitt at the White House in 2025 (L). Leavitt, Nicholas and their son (R). Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images, @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Nicholas was reportedly born in 1965, and Karoline in 1997.

He graduated from Alvirne High School in 1983.

His wife was the national press secretary for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Nicholas Riccio’s profile summary

Full name Nicholas Riccio Gender Male Year of birth 1965 (Reportedly) Age 60 years old (2025) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Plymouth State University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Karoline Leavitt Children 1 Parents Marilyn and Anthony Siblings 3 Profession Real estate developer

Interesting facts about Nicholas Riccio

Nicholas Riccio (60 as of 2025) was reportedly born to Marilyn and Anthony. Despite his prominence in real estate, the celebrity spouse maintains a low-key profile. According to Daily Mail, Karoline has said of her husband in the past:

He is an introvert (complete opposite of me) and does not have social media accounts. I respect his preference for a private lifestyle.

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Nicholas Riccio’s wife, Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt was an assistant press secretary during the first Donald Trump administration. In 2022, she ran for the US House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st district.

Although Karoline won the Republican nomination, she lost to a Democratic candidate in the general election. She was a pro-Trump Super PAC and a spokesperson for MAGA Inc.

How did Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt meet?

Karoline met her now-husband through a mutual friend at a political event. They became Instagram official on 26 December 2023 when she shared photos from their engagement party. Showing off her diamond ring, she captioned the post:

The best Christmas of my life; I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel so blessed and thankful.

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt’s controversial union

Although it is unclear when the pair exchanged nuptials, Leavitt refers to herself as ‘’wife’’ in her Instagram bio. However, due to their huge age gap, their union has faced its fair share of criticism. One X user wrote:

I am sorry, but all I can think about when I see Karoline Leavitt is that her husband is 60.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the White House in 2025. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Nonetheless, this has not stopped the government official from occasionally featuring her husband on her social media posts. On 26 August 2024, she penned a heartfelt message to him on Instagram, saying:

My family, my world!

A look at Nicholas and Karoline’s growing family

On 15 April 2024, Karoline took to Instagram to announce she was expecting her first child with Nicholas. Her post read:

2024 is busy for more reasons than one. I’ll be adding ‘’boy mom’’ to my title soon. I am grateful for all the blessings God has given me.

The couple welcomed their son, Nicholas Robert, on 10 July 2024. Leavitt shared the news with her Instagram followers five days later with the caption:

Nothing compares to the love a mother has for her child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined. Kids are the ultimate blessing, and I am grateful for our bouncing baby boy!

Nicholas Riccio’s rags to riches story

Nicholas is a real estate mogul. However, his journey to financial success was not smooth. According to the Portsmouth Herald, Riccio was once homeless. He told the local newspaper in 2005:

When I was 19 or 20, I would call my friends to go over to their houses to watch a game so that I could shower.

Karoline and her son, Nicholas (L). The political aide during a 2025 press briefing at the White House (R). Photo: @karolineleavitt on Instagram, Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images (modified by author)

In 1990, Nicholas took a real estate course that would change his life forever. During a 1993 drive with his mom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, he noticed the M Street. Although Riccio did not have resources then, he purchased and renovated one building.

By 2005, he owned 15 buildings on the street, including 70 living units. Today, the businessman owns Hampton Beach holdings and has properties stretching from Boston to the White Mountains. He purportedly funded Karoline’s 2022 political campaign.

FAQs

Although Nicholas and Karoline got engaged in 2023, it is unclear when they started dating. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Karoline Leavitt?

The government official (27 as of February 2025) was born on 24 August 1997 in Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA.

Karoline Leavitt’s parents, Erin and Bob, owned an ice cream shop and a used car dealership. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 2015. Leavitt has a degree in communications and politics from Saint Anselm College.

What does Karoline Leavitt’s husband do?

Nicholas Riccio’s real estate endeavours began in the 90s. His company has holdings across New Hampshire, with a focus on renovating properties.

Nicholas Riccio and his wife, Karoline Leavitt (L). Karoline Leavitt at the Trump Tower in 2024. Photo: Mega

What is Karoline Leavitt’s net worth?

According to the Times Now, Karoline is worth $6 million. Her income primarily stems from her role as a government official and political aide.

Karoline Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio, has amassed millions from his booming real estate business. But unlike his wife, Karoline, Nicholas is more reserved.

