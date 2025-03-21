Who are Will Levis' sisters? All about Kelley, Jill, and Claire

Will Levis' sisters are gaining recognition alongside their brother's rising fame as an American football quarterback.

The Levis children are from a lineage of athletes .

. Will has three sisters : Kelly, Jill, and Claire.

: Kelly, Jill, and Claire. Based on social media posts, they all share a close bond.

Who are Will Levis’ sisters?

The NFL quarterback has three sisters: Kelley, Jill, and Claire. The close-knit family support each other's endeavours, which is evident on and off the field.

During Will's first game, he made a game-winning touchdown pass, prompting his sisters to celebrate. Kelley Levis, one of Will's sisters, shared a supportive message and words of encouragement to her brother on Instagram, in 2023. She wrote:

Now let’s show them what we can do!

At another time, as the New York Post shared, his sisters, Jill and Kelley, wore matching Titans jerseys and pointed to their brother’s No. 8 in a photo.

Who is Kelley Levis?

Kelley is one of four siblings in the Levis family. While growing up in Madison, Connecticut, she was active in school sports. She was a cheerleader, played lacrosse, ran on the indoor track team, and practised gymnastics.

At Daniel Hand High School, she was recognised as an outstanding gymnast for her athletic skills and academic achievements. According to her LinkedIn profile, Kelley studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she pursued a degree in biology.

Kelley has been a Sales Assistant at AMC Networks since July 2024. She has also been a Brand Manager for Chill Life Style since October 2023. She previously interned in Research and Development at Roper Thermal LLC.

Who is Will Levis' sister Claire?

Claire reportedly played lacrosse at Northeastern University. While detailed information about her is limited, her presence at Will's games highlights her supportive role within the family dynamic.

Details about Jillian Levis’ life

Jillian Levis is an athlete. She competed in lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University. She is the youngest in the family and has a noteworthy emotional connection with Will.

Per her LinkedIn page, she studies at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, pursuing a master's in Strategic Communication and Leadership. In 2019, her mother celebrated her when she signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division One lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University.

In the post shared on her X handle, Beth said:

We couldn’t be more proud and excited to announce Jillian’s official signing of her NLI to play Division One lacrosse at Central Connecticut State University. Thank you to all the coaches, parents and teammates who have helped Jill reach her goal.

Who are Will Levis' parents?

Will’s parents are Mike and Beth Levis. Mike played tight end for Denison University in Ohio, while Beth played soccer at Yale University. She was recognised as one of the best players in the country and was honoured with a spot in the Connecticut Girls Soccer Association Hall of Fame.

Will credits his parents for teaching him a strong work ethic and the importance of family. As Kentucky Kernel shared, he said:

My parents were the ones to be by my side every step of the way, showing me what it means to have a good work ethic; what it means to be a great family member. Even if it’s not football, I can look to [my father] and use him as an example of how to approach everyday life.

Exploring Will Levis' career

While attending Pennsylvania State University, Levis redshirted his first year and eventually made his first career start against Rutgers in 2019. He completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions at the university.

Before the Titans eventually him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, he also played for Kentucky Wildcats. Per NFL, he said:

This is a dream come true for sure. I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, and then we’re on to Pittsburgh, as Vrabel would say.

Will Levis' sisters are amazing people who have consistently supported their brother's career. They share a beautiful bond, evident in their attendance at their brother's matches and social media posts.

