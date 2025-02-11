Meet Teresa Criswell and Mikey McCall, Joanna Gaines' sisters

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines grew up in an all-girls household alongside her two sisters, Teresa Criswell and Mikey McCall. These girls are the epitome of sisterhood. According to Mikey:

'Sisters and plants make the best kind of therapy.'

Joanna Gaines with her sisters and mother celebrating her 40th birthday in April 2018 (R). Photo: @joannagaines/@oh_podcast (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Joanna, Mikey, and Teresa grew up in Kansas before the family moved to Texas.

The sisters were raised by their American father, Jerry Stevens, and their South Korean mother, Nan Stevens.

Joanna is the middle child.

The Stevens sisters love large families. Joanna is a proud mother of five, and her sister Mikey is a mother of six.

Five facts about Joanna Gaines' sisters. Photo: @joannagaines on Instagram (modified by author)

Teresa Criswell

Teresa Ann Criswell, Joanna’s eldest sister, is 50 years of age as of February 2025 and she was born in December 1974. Teresa has been married to her husband, Tim Criswell, for over two and a half decades. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in August 2024 and Teresa took the opportunity to share the secret to their long-lasting union, writing,

So much evidence of God’s kindness and grace. God’s redeeming power being experienced on the daily moment by moment. Tim has made me laugh and smile for over 26 years! So fun! We have a tradition where we do a progressive date…appetizers at one place; dinner at another, and end with desserts and coffee. Our life overall has been like a yummy chocolate cake with whip cream! A life of Yum…tasting and seeing; experiencing that God is so good.

Teresa and Tim live in Austin, Texas. Their daughter Tristin Rohne tied the knot with Josiah Mark Rohne in 2023.

What does Teresa Criswell do for a living?

Teresa is a podcast host, author, and YouTuber. She works alongside her daughter Tristin as host of the 'OH...Teresa and Tristin's' podcast. The mother-daughter duo discusses topics like relationships and family life.

She also has a YouTube channel called Let’s Talk with Teresa and a blog known as Triumphant Victorious Reminders with Teresa Ann. Her vlogs feature lifestyle and faith-related content.

As an author, Joanna Gaines’ sister has published several Christian-focused books for kids and adults. Some of her books include 5-Minute Devotions for Mom, 12-Week Bible Study for Moms, Pandemic Devotionals, and Daughters of the King.

Teresa Criswell with her daughter, Tristin, and her husband, Tim Criswell. Photo: @teresa_ann74 (modified by author)

Mary Kay ‘Mikey’ McCall

Mikey is the family’s youngest sister. She is married to David McCall, with whom she shares six kids. They moved back to Waco, Texas, in 2018 to live near her elder sister, Joanna, after being away for nine years.

Joanna and her husband Chip designed Mikey’s home during an episode of Fixer Upper on HGTV in early 2018. Mikey chose to become a stay-at-home mom and take care of her family. She previously owned a plant store called Ferny’s, which she established in May 2021 to sell decorative flowers and plants.

In 2022, Mikey partnered with Joanna to debut their show on the Magnolia Network called The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo. She announced the closure of her retro plant shop in August 2024.

Mikey McCall with her sister, Joanna Gaines. Photo: @joannagaines/@fernysretroplantshop (modified by author)

What does Mikey McCall's husband do?

David McCall is a surgeon. For his medical school studies, he went to A.T. Still University-School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona (ATSU-SOMA). He earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

McCall is a native of Waco, Texas, but occasionally accompanied his parents who worked as medical missionaries in countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Haiti, and Cuba. He told ATSU News in July 2018 that his parents’ work is what drew him to the medical field.

That’s what led me into medicine. I felt the calling to do medical mission work, serving people here in the U.S., but also in developing nations.

Mikey McCall with her husband, David McCall. Photo: @fernysretroplantshop (modified by author)

Joanna Gaines' relationship with her sisters

It is well known that the Stevens sisters have a close sisterhood bond. Joanna often celebrates them on social media, and they occasionally work together. For Siblings Day in April 2016, the Fixer Upper star shared a throwback picture with the caption, ‘Sister love.’

Teresa revealed that Joanna ‘Jojo’ is the family’s peacekeeper when wishing her a happy birthday in April 2016. She wrote,

Jojo, you are a first class peacemaker with a generous spirit, a heart of gold who has an ability to gather like I've never seen! I remember our times of sweet adventures as little girls. I love you, I adore you and so blessed to honour you this amazing day - this day that you were born - born to make a difference - to be the difference and let others know they are here to do the same.

Teresa Criswell, Mikey McCall, and Joanna Gaines in a throwback picture with their mother Nan. Photo: @oh_podcast (modified by author)

Joanna Gaines' parents have an incredible love story

Joanna Gaines’ father is Jerry Stevens, a Lebanese-German born in the United States, while her mother Nan Stevens is a full Korean from Seoul, South Korea. Her parents met in 1969 in Seoul, where Jerry was serving as part of the US military.

Jerry and Nan tied the knot in 1972 and have been together ever since. In April 2023, Joan took her entire family to Seoul to see her mother’s birthplace. She shared a video of their visit with the caption,

We convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mother was raised. We met relatives we had only ever seen photos. We saw the cherry blossoms in full bloom. We walked the same streets my mother did as a young girl...In a lot of ways, this trip felt like coming home. Somehow, connecting with my mother's past made my own story feel more complete.

Joanna Gaines' parents, Jerry and Nan Stevens. Photo: @teresa_ann74/@fernysretroplantshop (modified by author)

Joanna Gaines’ siblings, Teresa Criswell and Mikey McCall, have been a supportive family, both professionally and in their personal lives. Their connection clearly goes beyond sisterhood.

