12 best new Christian movies in 2024 for faith-based movie lovers

Bible-believing individuals are often looking forward to enjoying the incredible storytelling and cinematography that the movie industry provides nowadays. This desire has not been elusive, as new Christian movies have been remarkable with thought-provoking films and compelling storytelling.

Religious movies have often examined various themes, including historical figures, in religious texts. The same intentionality about contemporary issues and personal journeys of faith continues into 2024. These movies blend faith and entertainment, providing viewers with a special cinematic experience.

New Christian movies in 2024

The most recent Christian movies of 2024 cut across various genres. From family-friendly comedy and contemporary romance to history and inspiring stories, these movies promise to leave an eternal impact on the cultural and religious landscape.

As published on Patheos, in an interview with Joseph Holmes on the relationship between movies and faith, he said the following:

Because faith is so central to the human experience, images, and performances have always been used to communicate those things, whether that’s church buildings, icons of Jesus and the Saints, or the “Mystery Plays” of the medieval church.

What Christian movie is coming to theatres in 2024?

Below are some new faith-based movies ranked according to IMDb. Check them out in their descending order:

S/N Movie title Release date Rating 12 God's Not Dead: In God We Trust 12 September 2024 3.1 11 Disciples in the Moonlight 17 July 2024 3.5 10 God & Country 26 March 2024 6.2 9 The Forge 23 August 2024 6.4 8 Testament: The Story of Moses 27 March 2024 6.7 7 Finding Faith 4 June 2024 6.9 6 Unsung Hero 26 April 2024 7.0 5 Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin 22 November 2024 7.1 4 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 8 November 2024 7.3 3 Ordinary Angels 23 February 2024 7.4 2 Leap of Faith 4 October 2024 7.9 1 Faith of Angels 12 September 2024 8.3

12. God's Not Dead: In God We Trust (3.1)

Movie title: God's Not Dead: In God We Trust

Release date : 12 September 2024

: 12 September 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Vance Null

As published on IMDb, when this instalment was announced as one of the Christian movies coming out, the faith-based community expected nothing short of an incredible story. This series is based on Reverend David Hill's political endeavours and rouses viewers to defend their beliefs with faith-based progressive ideas.

11. Disciples in the Moonlight (3.5)

Movie title : Disciples in the Moonlight

: Release date: 17 July 2024

17 July 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Brett Varvel

The movie is a compelling story about faith and freedom to spread the gospel in a world where the Bible is outlawed. The film shows ordinary Christians who would forsake their lives to preach God's Word. It depicts the continuous struggle between faith and the consequences of actions.

10. God & Country (6.2)

Movie title: God & Country

Release date : 26 March 2024

: 26 March 2024 Country of release : United States

: United States Director: Dan Partland

Although not a Jesus movie, this documentary was directed and produced by Dan Partland and Rob Reiner, respectively. God & Country explores the disturbing increase in Christian nationalism in America. It also reflects the presidential election tussle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

9. The Forge (6.4)

Movie title: The Forge

Release date: 23 August 2024

23 August 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Alex Kendrick

This faith-based story tells how a young man, Isaiah Wright, must make a difficult choice. He was able to reflect on his potential and purpose after encountering a mentor, Joshua Moore. Isaiah learns the value of hard work and discipline, as well as the vitality of seeking help from God.

8. Testament: The Story of Moses (6.7)

Movie title: Testament: The Story of Moses

Release date: 27 March 2024

27 March 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Benjamin Ross

This three-part docudrama examines the life of Biblical Moses in ways never thought about. Narrated by Charles Dance, the movie, as published on IMDb, offers a new viewpoint on Moses' journey between exile and liberation.

7. Finding Faith (6.9)

Movie title : Finding Faith

: Finding Faith Release date: 4 June 2024

4 June 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Ellis Black

This new Bible movie portrays the struggles of belief in Victoria, played by Christian celebrity Ashley Bratcher, who struggles with emotional crises, such as a shaky faith, family losses, and a broken marriage. The story also includes Victoria's marriage counselling sessions.

6. Unsung Hero (7.0)

Movie title : Unsung Hero

: Release date : 26 April 2024

: 26 April 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Directors: Joel Smallbone, Richard Ramsey

This film tells Joel, Luke, and Rebecca Smallbone's journey from Australia to Nashville. It also discusses their pursuit in the music industry.

5. Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin (7.1)

Movie title: Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin

Release date : 22 November 2024

: 22 November 2024 Country of release: Nigeria

Nigeria Director: Todd Komarnicki

The movie follows the life and journey of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a well-known theologian dissenter. The film portrays his spirited confrontation of the horrible dictatorial regime and ultimately sacrificing his life for truth to prevail.

4. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (7.3)

Movie title : Bonhoeffer: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

: Bonhoeffer: Release date : 8 November 2024

: 8 November 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Dallas Jenkins

This is a comical adaptation of Barbara Robinson's novel, which is of the same name. It tells the story of the Herdman siblings, who bring a unique point of view to Christmas amidst their knack for mischief.

3. Ordinary Angels (7.4)

Movie title: Ordinary Angels

Release date: 23 February 2024

23 February 2024 Country of release : United States

: United States Director: Jon Gunn

This inspiring true-life story follows the life of Sharon Stevens, played by Hilary Swank. Sharon rallies her community to help a young girl struggling with a life-threatening disease despite needing help for herself.

2. Leap of Faith (7.9)

Movie title : Leap of Faith

: Release date : 4 October 2024

: 4 October 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Nicholas Ma

This documentary showcased faith and unity in a disunited world. The film opened with Christian leaders gathering for retreats and seeking common goals despite their theological disparities.

1. Faith of Angels (8.3)

Movie title : Faith of Angels

: Release date: 12 September 2024

12 September 2024 Country of release: United States

United States Director: Garrett Batty

Arguably one of the best new Christian movies of 2024, it inspires faith and strengthens the conviction that unseen forces guide human life. Ten-year-old Joshua Dennis was abandoned in a dangerous mine, and his steadfast faith provided his escape.

Frequently asked questions

Christian movies continue to be an attractive genre in the faith-based community. Below are questions and responses when to some inquiries into this genre:

What is the latest Christian movie out? Movies like Bonhoeffer, The Forge, and Unsung Hero make this cut.

Movies like make this cut. What is the new movie about Jesus in 2024? Forty-Seven Days with Jesus was released in March 2024.

was released in March 2024. What Christian movie is coming in 2025? King of Kings is a faith-based movie set to be released in 2025.

is a faith-based movie set to be released in 2025. What is the Christian band movie in 2024? The Unsung Hero is the true-life story of a band of gospel singers.

is the true-life story of a band of gospel singers. What is the number one Christian movie? Faith of Angels is currently one of the highest-ranking Christian movies.

is currently one of the highest-ranking Christian movies. What is the best movie that tells the story of Jesus? The Passion of Christ is the best movie depicting Jesus' life and journey.

The anticipation and excitement about new Christian movies give hope, encouragement, and inspiration to audiences worldwide. The movies remind viewers of the power of faith and redemption, inspiring them to deepen their walk with God and share His love with others.

