Meet the cast of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Watching Christmas movies during the festive season is a great way to get in the festive mood and spend quality time with loved ones. Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas is one of the latest Christmas movies making waves. This article details the cast of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas and other information regarding the feel-good film.

The Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas movie was released in 2023. It is classified as a romantic drama with solid themes of nostalgia, family dynamics, and complicated romantic relationships.

The cast of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas brings this feel-good film to life, and although there are no massive names in the production, each actor's undeniable talent makes it worth the watch. Who stars in the movie?

The cast of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Which actors bring this wholesome Christmas movie to life? Here are the talented actors who make up the Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas:

Shenae Grimes-Beech

Full name: Shenae Sonya Grimes-Beech

Shenae Sonya Grimes-Beech Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Date of birth: October 25, 1989

October 25, 1989 Age: 35 years old (2024)

35 years old (2024) Marital status: Married to Josh Beech (2013)

Married to Josh Beech (2013) Children: One daughter ( Kingsley Taylor Beech)

One daughter Kingsley Taylor Beech) Social media: Facebook and Instagram

Shenae plays Carly in Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, the film's main protagonist, who visits home and is embroiled in an unexpected romance. The famous Canadian actress had various roles in hit shows, including Darcy Edwards in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Arden Alcott in Naturally, Sadie. Her most prominent role is as Annie Wilson on the CW series 90210.

Chris Carmack

Full name: James Christopher Carmack

James Christopher Carmack Birthplace: Washington, D.C., USA

Washington, D.C., USA Age: 44 years old (2024)

44 years old (2024) Date of birth: December 22, 1980

December 22, 1980 Marital status: Married to Erin Slaver (2018)

Married to Erin Slaver (2018) Parents: Roy Carmack Jr. and Beverly Neal Macklin

Roy Carmack Jr. and Beverly Neal Macklin Children: Two daughters ( Kai and Cielle Estee Carmack)

Two daughters Kai and Cielle Estee Carmack) Social media: Instagram and Facebook

The film's romantic lead is Chris Carmack, who plays Matthew. Chris is best known for his roles in The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009), Shark Night (2011) and Lovewrecked (2005). He had his first role in 2000 with the film Strangers with Candy, but his 'big break' came in 2003 when he started as Luke Ward on the Fox drama series The O.C.

Grace Leer

Full name: Grace Elizabeth Leer

Grace Elizabeth Leer Birthplace: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Age: 32 years old (2024)

32 years old (2024) Date of birth: November 28, 1991

November 28, 1991 Marital status: Single

Single Social media: Instagram and Facebook

Grace Leer plays Riley in Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas. The famous country singer is best known for her music career, which began on season 18 of American Idol in 2020. Grace has also made a name for herself as a reputable actress, starring in Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas (2023) and American Juniors (2003).

Brian Markinson

Full name: Brian Markinson

Brian Markinson Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age: 63 years old (2024)

63 years old (2024) Date of birth: September 1, 1961

September 1, 1961 Marital status: Married to Nancy Kerr

Married to Nancy Kerr Children: Two sons (Isaac Markinson and Evan Markinson)

Two sons (Isaac Markinson and Evan Markinson) Social media: Instagram

Stalwart actor and producer Brian Markinson was born on September 1, 1961. He plays the role of Pastor John. Although best known for his work on the films Painkiller (2023), Mad Men (2007) and Tribal (2020), Brian made a name for himself in the New York theatre scene on Broadway. His first acting role was in the Woody Allen film Sweet and Lowdown (1999).

Janet Kidder

Full name: Janet Kidder

Janet Kidder Birthplace: Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada

Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada Age: 52 years old (2024)

52 years old (2024) Date of birth: February 2, 1972

February 2, 1972 Social media: Instagram

Janet Kidder is a talented actress from Canada who plays Susan. She is best known for her roles in Continuum (2012—2014), Star Trek: Discovery (2020—2021), Bride of Chucky (1998), and Operation Christmas Drop (2020). She is the niece of Canadian-American actress and activist Margot Kidder.

Lauren Jackson

Full name: Lauren Emily Jackson

Lauren Emily Jackson Social media: Instagram

Lauren plays Jenny and has on-set experience in the art department and production. She has shown off her undeniable vocal acting talent via her role as Skylar in the video game Far Cry 5 (2018) and in the animated TV show My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2018—2019) in various voice-over roles.

Kathleen Duborg

Full name: Kathleen Duborg

Kathleen Duborg Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Date of birth: April 7 (year unknown)

Award-winning actor and director Kathleen Duborg plays Diane in the Christmas film. IMDb states her first TV appearance was in 1993 as Gwen in The Commish, and a lengthy acting career followed. However, Kathleen's most notable roles are in the upcoming TV series Happy Face (2025), Hearts in the Game (2023), Christmas Pen Pals (2018), and the TV show Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023).

Katrina Reynolds

Full name: Katrina Reynolds

Katrina Reynolds Birthplace: Nassau, Bahamas (Canadian citizenship)

Nassau, Bahamas (Canadian citizenship) Marital status: Married to Liam Begley

Social media: Instagram

Katrina Reynolds plays Alice. She is credited on IMDb as being an actress, director, and writer, and she also started in the entertainment world through her theatre work. Katrina is best known for her work on Batwoman (2020), The Christmas Waltz (2020), A Million Little Things (2019), and A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020).

Jay Brazeau

Full name: James Brazeau

James Brazeau Birthplace: Winnipeg, Canada

Winnipeg, Canada Age: 70 years old (2024)

70 years old (2024) Date of birth: December 22, 1953

Canadian actor, writer, and composer Jay Brazeau plays George. His first role was in the 1975 Canadian feature The Melting Pot, and Jay went on to enjoy various successful roles, including Watchmen (2009), The Shack (2017), Horns (2014), Disturbing Behavior (1998), Masterminds (1997), Kitchen Party (1997), and The Animated Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1998).

Josh Zaharia

Full name: Josh Zaharia

Josh Zaharia Birthplace: Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada

Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada Age: 18 years old (2024)

18 years old (2024) Date of birth: April 20, 2006

April 20, 2006 Social media: Instagram

Josh Zaharia plays Tyler. Although Josh is a young actor, he already has an impressive list of acting credits, with notable roles in The Main Event (2020), Saving Christmas (2024), Lowlifes (2024), Team Zenko Go (2022), The Boys (2022), and Under Wraps (2021).

Madeleine Kelders

Full name: Madeleine Kelders

Madeleine Kelders Birthplace: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Social media: Instagram

Actress Madeleine Kelders brings Mrs. Richards's character to life in the Christmas film. Madeleine has shown off the full extent of her acting range in her films Totally Killer (2023), Superman & Lois (2021), Nobody Dumps My Daughter (2024), The Wedding Veil Inspiration (2023), and Hypnotic (2021).

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas plot

The main protagonist, Carly, hopes to avoid loneliness and the reality of spending her first holidays without her mother by accepting a short-term job in a small town. The role is as the leader of the town church choir's Christmas program.

As Carly meets the townspeople and charming army veteran Matthew, who has also come home for the holidays, she wonders whether she was brought there via fate. Is there a life-changing reason why she was drawn to the role?

Watch the Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas trailer on YouTube to understand better what to expect. The film is available for viewing on Prime Video and Apple TV but could be country-dependent.

Where was Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas filmed?

As per IMDb, the movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Most actors involved are from the area or have ties to Canada via moving there later in life, giving the film an authentic, wholesome hometown feel that the movie is centred around.

The cast of Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas brings unique skills that breathe life into each character. Well-known names and up-and-coming talent are included in the mix.

