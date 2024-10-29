Meet the Unsellable Houses twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are famous twins known for the reality TV series Unsellable Houses. The HGTV stars have gained recognition for their entrepreneurial activities, and many are curious to know more about them. What do you know about the Unsellable Houses twins?

The Unsellable twins posing while sitting (L). Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb posing with their hands in their pockets (R). Photo: @thelyndsaylamb on Instagram (modified by author)

The Unsellable Houses twins came into the limelight in 2019 when they started appearing on the HGTV show Unsellable Houses. They have become one of the best real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest. The twins are also known for winning the competition on Rock the Block Season 5.

The twins' profile summary

Birth names Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis Date of birth 4 April 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ohio, United States of America Current residence Snohomish, Washington, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Mother Nanna Professions Entrepreneurs, TV personalities Instagram Lyndsay Leslie

Where are the Unsellable Houses twins from?

The twins were born on 4 April 1981 in Ohio, United States, and spent their childhood in Snohomish, Washington, United States of America. They are 43 years old as of 2024. They were raised by their mother, Nanna, with whom they share a close bond and frequently post on Instagram.

Are Leslie and Lyndsay identical?

They are a type of identical twin called mirror-image twins. In a 26 March 2024 interview with 9News, they revealed that they were mirror twins and that their mother did not know she would give birth to twins. Below is what Leslie Davis said:

When we were in our mother's stomach, we were facing each other, so our hearts beat together; I'm left-handed, she's right-handed, with the same vision but swapped. So they didn't know that there were two babies… My mom delivered and thought she was having one big boy.

Top-5 facts about the Unsellable Houses twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis. Photo: @thelindsaylamb on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

The twins are real estate agents and interior designers. They are the owners of Lamb & Co business. The real estate is about home décor, renovation and design. Lyndsay Lamb started the company in 2009, and at the time, it was called Lyndsay Lamb Real Estate. They changed the name to Lamb & Co in 2020 after they partnered.

The twins' Unsellable Houses career

The twins rose to fame when they started appearing in the 2019 HGTV show Unsellable Houses. According to the aforementioned interview with 9News, the twins said they were discovered on YouTube by High Noon Entertainment. They were given the idea of building an HGTV show where they could be hosts, and they accepted.

We were discovered on YouTube, came down to Denver, met them, and then started this whole process about five years ago.

They started hosting the Unsellable Houses show in 2019. The two help struggling homeowners to buyers by designing, renovating and decorating the houses to make them sellable.

Essentially, what we do is help homeowners who are struggling to sell their homes for top dollar. We always say everything is sellable, but is it selling at top dollar? That is what makes it unsellable. We go in and identify what those items are. We invest our own money into the project. Then when it sells we get all our money back.

The Unsellable Houses twins' net worth

According to Citimuzik.com, Meaww.com, and What's Their Net Worth, the twins' net worth is alleged to be between $4 million and $10 million. They earn from their careers as TV personalities and real estate agents.

Lyndsay Lamb's husband

Lyndsay Lamb is married to Justin Lamb, her college sweetheart. The two married in September 2001 and have one son, Miles, who is also a real estate agent.

Is Lyndsay Lamb still married?

The American entrepreneur is still married to her husband, Justin. In September 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram celebrating 21 years of marriage.

21 years of loving you! From High school sweethearts to now, there is no one I would rather have.

Is Leslie Davis married?

She married Jacob Davis in 2002. In 2021, she wished her husband a happy Father's Day with a heart-catching caption. She wrote:

Happy Father's Day to the best Dad to our boys!!

How many children does Leslie Davis have?

Leslie Davis is the mother of three sons: Kyler, Cash, and Cole. The three children are from her marriage to Jacob Davis.

The unsellable Houses twins posing in a flower garden (L). The twins posing in black t-shirts (R). Photo: @thelesliedavis on Instagram (modified by author)

Who are the cast of Unsellable Houses?

The top cast of the HGTV reality TV show are Lyndsay Lamb, Leslie Davis, and Jeff Lawrence. However, Jeff Lawrence left the show and has not appeared in Unsellable Houses since season 4.

Why did Jeff leave Unsellable Houses?

The television personality left the show to focus on his remodelling business. In a JL Remodeling video on YouTube, Jeff confirmed to his fans that he has been busy working on his remodeling business.

FAQs

The Unsellable Houses twins have gained recognition due to their home-selling expertise. Below are frequently asked questions about them:

How old are the Unsellable Houses twins? They are 43 years old as of 2024.

They are 43 years old as of 2024. Is one of the twins on Unsellable House divorced? The twins are both married and have children. There is no report concerning one of them being divorced.

The twins are both married and have children. There is no report concerning one of them being divorced. Did Leslie from Unsellable Houses get divorced? The real estate agent is not divorced. She has not confirmed anything concerning her divorce.

The real estate agent is not divorced. She has not confirmed anything concerning her divorce. What illness did Lyndsay Lamb's son have? According to HGTV, her son, Miles, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was 7 years old and was treated at Seattle Children's Hospital.

According to HGTV, her son, Miles, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was 7 years old and was treated at Seattle Children's Hospital. How many children does Lyndsay Lamb have? She is a mother of one son, Miles.

The Unsellable Houses twins have attracted the attention of many due to their expertise in turning dull houses into gems. They are known for designing, decorating and renovating homes to make them sellable.

