Meet Brad from MAFS UK: His age, new girlfriend, job, biography

Married at First Sight 2023 has arguably been one of the craziest series. There have been numerous fights and cheating scandals. However, one figure whose controversial time on the show made headlines is Brad. This is because many fans labelled his behaviour as villainous. But how much do you know about Brad from MAFS UK?

Brad and Shona got off on the right foot, bonding over their love of spirituality. They instantly connected on their wedding day, reflecting a power couple. However, the cracks in their relationship soon started showing. At some point, the experts were forced to axe them out of the social experiment. Here is a look at who Brad is when the cameras are not rolling.

Brad Skelly’s profile summary

Full name Bradley Skelly Nickname Brad Gender Male Date of birth 10 October 1996 Age 27 years old (2024) Birthplace Grimsby, England, UK Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Hollie Baldwin Children 1 (Keegan) Profession Model Social media Instagram

Who is Brad from MAFS UK?

Bradley was one of the original grooms in MAFS 2023. He was paired with performing arts teacher Shona Manderson, 31. But besides being into Manderson, what else do you know about Married at First Sight’s Brad Skelly? Below is a compilation of Brad's essential information, including his personal and professional life.

How old is Brad Skelly?

Skelly (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 10 October 1996 in Grimsby, England, UK. In 2018, he celebrated his special day via an Instagram post that read:

Thank you all for the birthday messages today. Massive love.

What does Brad Skelly from MAFS do for a living?

As mentioned in the series, Skelly is a talented model who has starred in several JD Sports' campaigns. He also works as a meditation leader.

Following his exit from Married at First Sight, many fans are convinced that Bradley now works in a Savers store. According to Rayo, the Savers Grimsby Facebook page once shared a photo of the reality TV star promoting its Black Friday offers.

In the snap, he poses next to a festive display while wearing the company’s attire. However, this information remains speculative as Brad has never commented on the issue.

Is Brad from MAFS married?

Bradley from Married at First Sight UK is currently not married. Nonetheless, in 2023, he appeared in the show where experts pair strangers in a marriage-like relationship based on their characters and personalities.

Skelly and Shona’s journey started quickly, with both parties expressing their love for each other shortly after their first meeting.

However, their relationship hit the rocks pretty soon. Brad accused her of having low emotional intelligence while disclosing confidential information about their bedroom matters.

He also shut her up during a dinner party, leaving viewers shocked over what many termed as manipulative and toxic behaviour. These incidents eventually caused the pair to be taken off the experiment.

Why were Shona and Brad axed from MAFS?

During an episode of MAFS, expert Paul Carrick Brunson pointed out to the couple that the show’s environment was not favourable to their union, saying:

This is not a healthy relationship, and I know both of you know that by now. Although you have developed a strong connection, this environment is not suitable for your relationship to flourish. Therefore, it is in your best interest to exit the process immediately.

Are Brad and Shona still together?

According to Cosmopolitan, Shona appeared in the It’s Not You, It’s Them… But It Might Be You podcast after they have been released from the show.

During the episode, she revealed that they tried to give their relationship a shot in the outside world but were unfortunately stuck in a similar toxic cycle.

We dated for about five to six weeks on the outside, but the same behaviour continued. He was the same person who belittled me, rebuked me and made me doubt my abilities.

The ex-couple has since moved on to explore other romantic connections. Manderson is currently in a relationship with her MAFS co-star Matt Pilmoor, and Brad is dating model Hollie Baldwin.

FAQs

Bradley’s appearance on Married at First Sight UK has attracted massive interest in his life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the reality TV star.

Who is Brad’s new girlfriend?

Skelly is currently dating Hollie Baldwin, a 25-year-old fitness guru. Dating rumours began after they kissed at the VIP Scarefest launch at Alton Towers in 2023.

Does Brad Skelly have children?

The Grimsby native is the proud father of a young boy named Keegan, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend. Bradley reportedly welcomed the child when he was 18.

What happened to Brad from MAFS?

The reality television personality was labelled as a narcissistic person following his appearance in MAFS. Alongside his on-screen wife, their participation in the show was cut short due to his actions.

Has Brad been on reality TV before?

In 2016, he starred in E4’s Celebs Go Dating. Although he went on several dates with Charlotte Crosby, things did not work out between them.

Brad from MAFS UK was one of the most talked about personalities in the 2023 season. Many viewers thought he displayed powerful red flags that would warrant Shona to pack her bags and leave him.

