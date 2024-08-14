Is Ari Melber in a relationship or married? Dating history and love life

As the chief legal correspondent for MSNBC and host of The Beat with Ari Melber, the Emmy-winning journalist is a familiar face in the news cycle. This popularity has attracted interest in his love life, and many are curious about the woman who won his heart off-camera. Is Ari Melber in a relationship?

Ari Melber at the 2024 Grammy Awards (L). The journalist during the Gutsy New York premiere in 2022 (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ari Melber is a renowned American attorney and television host. In 2024, Forbes reported his show, The Beat, as the highest-rated on CNN and MSNBC. However, unlike Melber’s successful career, he has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life. Discover fascinating details about the journalist’s romantic life.

Ari Melber’s profile summary

Full name Ari Naftali Melber Famous as Ari Melber Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1980 Age 44 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Christianity Alma mater Cornell University Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 72 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Drew Grant Parents Barbara and Daniel Melber Siblings 1 Profession Journalist, attorney Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Is Ari Melber in a relationship?

The award-winning journalist is not dating anyone presently. However, he was previously married to Drew Grant, the Editorial Director of Passionfruit. After his marriage ended, Melber allegedly dated once but has remained single ever since.

Journalist Ari Melber during The Regime's 2024 New York Premiere at the American Museum of Natural History. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Original

Unlike his on-screen persona, the writer is remarkably tight-lipped about his love life. Nonetheless, Ari Melber’s dating history offers a glimpse into the women he has romantically been linked with.

Drew Grant

Drew Grant during the 2022 dot.LA Summit (L). Ari Melber at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City, USA (R). Photo: @videodrew on Instagram, Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Grant’s LinkedIn, she is a writer and editor with over 15 years of experience in print and digital media publishing. The Oberlin College alumnus has a bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature.

She has written for popular publications such as Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Maxim, Collider and The New York Times.

Drew Grant and Ari Melber met during a 2010 social event and began dating soon after. They dated for almost three years before they exchanged nuptials in 2013. A few of Ari Melber’s wedding pictures exist online, as the occasion was private. The duo’s union was short-lived, lasting only four years.

Although neither party disclosed the reason behind the split, their divorce was finalised in 2017. Ari Melber’s ex-wife is reportedly currently dating American video editor Nerd Chronic.

Ari Melber during The Instigators New York premiere in 2024 (L). Alexandra Daddario at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Robert Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In August 2018, rumours sparked that Melber was in a romantic relationship with renowned actress Alexandra Anna Daddario. She is famous for her breakthrough role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series and she has also been named one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Some of her other acting credits include Baywatch and Hall Pass. Dating speculations began after the pair was spotted having lunch at Café Habana Malibu, a Cuban restaurant. Per Distractify, they ended their date by kissing in Anna’s car.

Alexandra Daddario and Ari Melber were also spotted together during Richard Lewis’ 24th sobriety anniversary. Later that month, the San Andreas star told Access Online she was in a positive place professionally and romantically while speaking about her experience dating in her 30s.

You work so hard in your 20s that you know yourself better by the time you are in your 30s. You also understand what you desire romantically because you have made many mistakes.

Despite the growing rumours and public displays of affection, neither publicly revealed the nature of their relationship. Ari and Alexandra purportedly broke up less than a year later, and the latter moved on to marry acclaimed producer Andrew Form in 2022.

Ari Melber’s career

From 2009 to 2013, Melber worked for lawyer Floyd Abrams. In addition, he started writing for news outlets like Politico and The Nation. In 2023, Naftali started co-hosting The Cycle two years before its cancellation.

Attorney Ari Melber during a garden cocktail party at Laduree Soho in 2018. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

He was a substitute host for The Rachel Maddow Show and other programs. Melber is famous for hosting All In with Chris Hayes and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Ari Melber’s bio summary

Ari (aged 44 as of 2024) was born on 31 March 1980 in Seattle, Washington, USA. His Jewish parents, Barbara and Daniel Melber, raised him alongside his only sibling, Jonathan.

Regarding his education, Naftali attended Garfield High School. He later attended the University of Michigan, earning an AB degree in political science. In 2009, the journalist graduated with a J.D. from Cornell Law School.

What is Ari Melber’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melber has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious media and legal career. The Beat boasts over 1.5 billion YouTube views, with an average of more than 500,000 views per clip at the time of writing.

FAQs

Melber’s celebrity status makes people want to know more about his personal and professional life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Ari Melber married?

From 2013 to 2017, Melber was married to Drew Grant. The duo parted ways amicably in what looked like a mutual agreement.

Who is Ari Melber dating?

The topic of Ari Melber’s girlfriend has always been subject to public scrutiny. The journalist is presently not seeing anyone.

Ari Melber during the 2017 Build Series in New York City, USA. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Does Ari Melber have children?

Melber has no kids yet. Thanks to his secretive nature, it is unclear whether he intends to have any children in the future.

‘’Is Ari Melber in a relationship?’’ is among the most asked questions about the attorney online. He was married to Drew Grant for four years before their divorce in 2017. Ari reportedly dated Alexandra Daddario briefly in 2018.

READ ALSO: Who is Ludwig Kaiser's wife? A look at the wrestler's love life

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Ludwig Kaiser's love life. The Germany-born wrestler joined the WWE over six years ago.

Ludwig Kaiser has been linked to female WWE wrestler Tiffany Stratton. The couple has been supportive of each other's careers since they made their relationship public.

Source: Briefly News