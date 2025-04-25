Outspoken South African media personality Gareth Cliff took a swipe at local politicians who voted yes to increasing VAT

Never one to shy away from commenting on local politics, Cliff claimed politicians in favour of the increase are dealing in extortion

Local netizens reacted on social media, agreeing with Cliff, while others said he was talking without the appropriate knowledge

South African media personality Gareth Cliff claimed that politicians in favour of the VAT increase are practising extortion.

The outspoken Cliff is a regular commentator on local politics and has often entered online debates over his views.

Media personality Gareth Cliff made a controversial comment about South African politicians. Image: grcliff.

Source: Instagram

Cliff’s comments about the VAT issue followed his comments on Mcebisi Jonas’ appointment as the special counsel to the USA, which drew mixed reactions from local netizens.

Garth Cliff is no stranger to controversial statements online

Cliff commented about local politicians in the tweet below:

In addition to his comments on local politics, Cliff has also been known to speak against fellow well-known South Africans such as music executive Nota Baloyi.

Read Cliff's comment about politicians in the tweet below:

The former Idols SA judge entered an online battle with Baloyi after calling him 'a straight racist' following the executive’s comments.

While Cliff has received mixed responses from netizens over his political views, the media personality was joined by fans to mourn the tragic loss of producer Thabo Modisane.

Gareth Cliff is often outspoken when it comes to local politics. Image: grcliff.

Source: Instagram

Fans agree with Cliff

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they agreed with Cliff, while others felt the media personality was talking without knowing all the facts.

TrishStuth named politicians:

“This will follow Gayton McKenzie, Herman Mashaba and Musi Mmaine especially and deservedly.”

TheGmonsta took note:

“Yet they spin the story differently, because now, due to the ‘out of court settlement’, technically, it was not the courts that stopped it. One has to applaud the devious ANC.”

logicZA12 is frustrated:

“And now we are getting punished with load-shedding.”

LegakwaSelemogo has a negative outlook:

“Amazing how quick they are to cry foul when the spotlight's on them. Funny how ‘extortion’ only matters when it’s not lining their pockets. The same crooks who’ve been milking the nation now pretend to be victims, lol.”

lavidaNOTA said Cliff needs to read more:

“What VAT increase? They voted to find alternatives in 30 days & SARS collected the shortfall. Stop being dense!.”

Sirreubs said blame must be shared:

“What would you call what the DA did? Please educate us with frankness!”

Billy_rugg said Cliff is being influenced:

“Always respected you saying things as you see them and usually what they are. Disappointed to see you getting drawn in by a specific party instead of actually doing the homework.”

Hoyiya_m added more detail:

“True but all of them including the DA are not innocent. We're told the DA would've voted for the VAT increase had its demands been met.”

MervynFiford1 agreed:

“Exactly. We will remember every one of them - no matter how much they dodge and sidestep like Brian Habana on his way to the tryline.”

MichaelMoolman2 gave their opinion:

“Gareth; evil, extortion, unprincipled, parasites. All mutually inclusive words describe politics perfectly. Brilliant, easily understood reading for meaning.”

Tbo Touch’s analogy for the ANC draws criticism

As reported by Briefly News, South African media personality Tbo Touch compared the ANC government to an abusive husband.

Tbo said South Africans acknowledging 30 years of democracy under the ANC is like a wife celebrating 30 years of marriage with an abusive husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News