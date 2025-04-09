Gareth Cliff recently called Nota Baloyi a racist, stating he would never invite him to his show after Nota's controversial comments about white people

Nota's statement about white people being an inferior species sparked a heated debate on social media, with many reacting to his remarks

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting Gareth Cliff, while others defended Nota and criticized Cliff's stance on racism

Social media users are debating about Gareth Cliff's comments about controversial media personality Nota Baloyi. Cliff recently called Nota a racist and swore that he would never invite the music executive to his show.

Gareth Cliff called Nota Baloyi a racist in a recent video. Image: @lavidanota and @Thuso1Africa

Gareth Cliff shares thoughts about Nota Baloyi

Popular media personality Gareth Cliff recently shared his thoughts about Nota Baloyi. Nota landed in hot water over his statement about white people. Speaking during an interview on DJ Sbu's Hustler's Corner, Nota claimed that the white people in South Africa were inferior. He said:

"The problem that we South Africans have now is that we do not understand white people. They [white people] are an inferior species to us. We are homo sapiens, and they have Neanderthal blood in them."

Nota's statement caused a buzz on social media, and the South African Human Rights Commission issued a statement revealing that the star was under investigation. He even landed on US-based billionaire Elon Musk's radar following the statement. Gareth Cliff weighed in on Nota's statements and noted that he is a racist. He even added that he would never invite Nota to his show. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Gareth Cliff's sentiments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some echoed Ciff's sentiments, while others said Nota was correct. The clip also sparked a heated racism debate between black and white South Africans.

@DigitalNomadSA wrote:

"I thought blacks said they can't be racist and that racism is bad. Their hypocrisy is sickening."

@tiaanza commented:

"He is. Nota says that: >Whites are subhuman neanderthals and the "face of GBV and rape" in South Africa >Coloured people's existence is the product of rape."

@king_meeka wrote:

"Gareth Cliff used to be cool when he was on 5FM. He's now scrambling for relevance."

@Ledile_Ron noted:

"Gareth must be the last person to talk about racism. We know him better; we have seen through him a long time ago!!"

@Sbongiseni45805 said:

"Nota is racist and unstable... but black people in the country support fools like Nota."

@_Neshaune_Kings noted:

"White people really think they are a superior species. What makes this guy think he's smarter than an average black South African?"

Gareth Cliff's statement about Nota Baloyi sparked a racism debate. Image: @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi apologises to white South Africans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has apologised to the white community for his remarks on DJ Sbu's Hustlers’ Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025. His apology comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took him to the Equality Court.

Nota Baloyi shared a video on his X account on Monday, 7 April, apologising for his controversial remarks.

