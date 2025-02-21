Nota Baloyi is under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for statements about white people made on DJ Sbu's Hustler’s Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025

SAHRC stated that freedom of expression is not absolute and that podcasts must comply with constitutional laws against hate speech and incitement to violence

Nota Baloyi fired back, criticising the SAHRC for ignoring issues like Errol Musk’s comments and the Zanzou controversy, while fans defended him against perceived hypocrisy

Yoh! It seems Nota Baloyi never stays away from trouble. The star recently landed in hot water with the South African Human Rights Commission over his statements about white people in South Africa.

Nota Baloyi's statements landed him in hot water with the SAHRC.

Source: Instagram

SAHRC responds to Nota's statements

Outspoken South African music executive Nota Baloyi is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. After Elon Musk had responded to the star's interview, the SAHRC issued a statement addressing the concerns Nota had made during an interview on DJ Sbu's Hustler's Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025. Part of the statement issued on Thursday, 20 February, read:

"The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC/ the Commission) is aware of an episode on The Hustler's Corner SA, published on Monday 17 February 2025 where Mr Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi made several statements expressing his views on white people."

According to the post, the Commission has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving several complaints against Nota Baloyi.

"The Commission wishes to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute. Hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence are prohibited. Podcasts are not excluded from these limitations. Podcast owners and guests are subject to the Constitution and all applicable laws."

Nota Baloyi fired at the SAHRC

The controversial media personality responded to the statement, claiming the SAHRC has not responded to other pressing issues like the controversial Zanzou drama or Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk's statement. He said:

"No statement on Errol Musk’s comments & no statement on the Zanzou tortures… I have no doubt that no adverse findings can be made against me though!✊🏿"

Fans rally behind Nota Baloyi

Social media users showed support for the star. Many said he should not be silenced.

@NKOSIKATI said:

"We stand with Nota during this challenging time. We urge you not to remain silent and instead speak out and let them know."

@Clement_T1 commented:

"Never thought I'd say this but I stand with you in these difficult times ✊🏾"

@CmphiweNtuli_ wrote:

"Leadership exposing the hypocrisy of the @SAHRCommission."

@MadooraMopedi added:

"No statement on Elon Musk ‘s dad saying nasty things about black people."

Nota Baloyi's fans rallied behind him after the SAHRC's statement.

Source: Instagram

