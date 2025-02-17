Global site navigation

Pretoria Club Zanzou Takes Action Against Bouncers After Video of Them Torturing Patrons Goes Viral
Pretoria Club Zanzou Takes Action Against Bouncers After Video of Them Torturing Patrons Goes Viral

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • Pretoria establishment Zanzou has condemned the actions of its bouncers allegedly involved in acts of abuse against patrons
  • Videos of the incidents went viral after the patrons were reportedly caught stealing cell phones
  • South Africans were furious and slammed the bouncers for abusing their power, calling for the victims to open cases against them and the clubs

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Zanzou distanced itself from videos of bouncers torturing alleged phone thieves
Pretoria club Zanzou was slammed for videos of abuse. Images: Zanzou Pretoria/ Facebook and Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images
PRETORIA — Zanzou, a popular club in Pretoria, has taken action against former bouncers who went viral for abusing a group of men who allegedly stole cell phones at the establishment.

What happened at Zanzou?

MDN News posted a statement from the club on its @MDNnewss X account. The statement came after a string of videos of the horrific and inhumane mistreatment the alleged phone thieves experienced at the hands of the club's former security personnel went viral. The videos greatly upset South Africans due to the excessive violence the bouncers used.

What did the club say?

In response to the videos, the club noted that it was aware of the incident and has since fired the bouncers involved in the incident. It launched an investigation into the incident and denied that the victims were patrons who could not pay their bills. The club also said the bouncer who recorded the videos unsuccessfully tried to extort money from them and is taking legal action.

Zanzou is in the spotlight after recent videos of torture went viral
Zanzou is a club in Tshwane. Image: Pretoria Flying News
Read the X statement here:

Violent incidents at nightclubs

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were livid and condemned the actions of the former bouncer.

Smah said:

"Zanzou saying the videos are not tied to patrons unable to settle the bill means they were aware of these videos prior to them circulating the internet. That place needs to be shut down."

Elvis said:

"Money or no money, this is an abuse of power, and I hope they open a criminal case against the owner of the club."

Cihoshe said:

"Yoh, a case must be opened against the owner. Black men and women can't be treated like this in this day and age."

Racists must leave said:

"This is madness. They must be arrested."

Tampana said:

"The Human Rights Commission must really attend to this. Where is the dignity of a fellow human being?"

Reality TV star's ex shot at nightclub

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ex-husband of reality TV star and musician Londie London was shot at a nightclub in January 2024. Sphamandla Mabonga was shot in Sunninghill, Gauteng.

A video of the incident went viral and he was rushed to hospital, where he recovered from the shooting. South Africans were concerned about the safety concerns at nightclubs.

