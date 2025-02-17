Pretoria establishment Zanzou has condemned the actions of its bouncers allegedly involved in acts of abuse against patrons

Videos of the incidents went viral after the patrons were reportedly caught stealing cell phones

South Africans were furious and slammed the bouncers for abusing their power, calling for the victims to open cases against them and the clubs

Pretoria club Zanzou was slammed for videos of abuse.

Source: UGC

PRETORIA — Zanzou, a popular club in Pretoria, has taken action against former bouncers who went viral for abusing a group of men who allegedly stole cell phones at the establishment.

What happened at Zanzou?

MDN News posted a statement from the club on its @MDNnewss X account. The statement came after a string of videos of the horrific and inhumane mistreatment the alleged phone thieves experienced at the hands of the club's former security personnel went viral. The videos greatly upset South Africans due to the excessive violence the bouncers used.

What did the club say?

In response to the videos, the club noted that it was aware of the incident and has since fired the bouncers involved in the incident. It launched an investigation into the incident and denied that the victims were patrons who could not pay their bills. The club also said the bouncer who recorded the videos unsuccessfully tried to extort money from them and is taking legal action.

Violent incidents at nightclubs

A shootout at a nightclub in Sandton, Johannesburg in January 2024 went viral and in the video, patrons are heard screaming and taking cover

Musician Bongani Fassie was hospitalised in October after he got into a fight with an unknown man in a nightclub

He later clarified that he got into the brawl because he was assisting a woman who was experiencing abuse

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were livid and condemned the actions of the former bouncer.

Smah said:

"Zanzou saying the videos are not tied to patrons unable to settle the bill means they were aware of these videos prior to them circulating the internet. That place needs to be shut down."

Elvis said:

"Money or no money, this is an abuse of power, and I hope they open a criminal case against the owner of the club."

Cihoshe said:

"Yoh, a case must be opened against the owner. Black men and women can't be treated like this in this day and age."

Racists must leave said:

"This is madness. They must be arrested."

Tampana said:

"The Human Rights Commission must really attend to this. Where is the dignity of a fellow human being?"

