Bongani Fassie was alleged to have been hospitalised after a violent nightclub brawl which happened recently

The musician has issued a statement where he set the record straight and asked for misinformation to stop spreading

His supporters sent messages of support to Bongani Fassie, urging him to seek legal action

Bongani Fassie's name has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The reality TV star and son of the late Brenda Fassie was recently hospitalised after he was injured during a nightclub brawl.

Bongani Fassie addresses the violent brawl incident. Image: @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

Why was Bongani in the hospital?

According to ZiMoja, Bongani Fassie was badly hurt after his involvement in a nightclub brawl. After his name made headlines following the bad altercation, Bongani issued a statement setting the record straight.

In the letter, Bongani stated that he intervened during a couple's scuffle, trying to defend a woman.

"A recent incident involving Bongani Fassie has been misreported, with claims suggesting he was irresponsibly using royalties in a club environment. In reality, Bongani was involved in an altercation while assisting a woman being assaulted by her partner in the early hours of October 27, 2024. Misleading reports like these foster misunderstanding, mistrust, and even social division, affecting both Bongani's reputation and the Fassie brand's business relationships."

"Given the significant strides Bongani has made to restore his public image, we emphasize the need for news organizations to adhere to rigorous standards of fact-checking and transparency. Reporting should be grounded in verified facts, as inaccurate narratives can have profound consequences for individuals and communities alike."

Mzansi peeps react to Bongani's statement

His social media supporters were divided by the news, and some people advised him to take action, while others mentioned his alleged history of abuse.

coachitu_ shared:

"And guys, Bongani is so down to earth and so soft. He wouldn’t leave a woman clearly getting abused by a man. That’s not his nature."

sifiso_00 advised:

"Bongani, mind your own business, bro you don’t want to be a dead hero."

enhle_mfocwa argued:

"This guy has a history of abuse himself, so I don’t understand why he is now representing himself as a saviour or a hero. He deserved it, marn🚮 …this guy is an emotional, physical, financial abuser, you name them…He abused me emotionally, and I ended up in hospital."

mfundos_dan stated:

"Sorry, Bongani. The world is cruel these days. Your children need you. You must sue those spreading lies. It's a defamation of character."

nonkiebaby lauded:

"I honestly hope you go ahead and take them to court for the deliberate misinformation. Kudos to you for standing up for that lady, you are definitely a hero in my books."

Bongani allegedly blows Brenda Fassie's royalties

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongani has reportedly blowing up his late mom, Brenda Fassie's royalties.

The star has allegedly been living his best life and partying like there's no tomorrow with help from his mom's estate, at the expense of his kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News