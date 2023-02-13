Bongani Fassie has been accused of beating his longtime girlfriend Buhle Sangweni to a pulp

Pictures and videos circulating on social media show how the son of the late legendary singer Brenda Fassie wrecked the home

This is not the first time that the couple have accused each other of domestic violence

Brenda Fassie's son, Bongani Fassie has been accused of GBV, again. The star reportedly beat his girlfriend Buhle Sangweni.

Bongani Fassie’s girlfriend has accused him of GBV. Image: @buhlewhitney and @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Bongani also vandalised their home after having a heated argument with his babymama.

Bongani Fassie's babymama shares receipts of alleged GBV

According to ZAlebs, Bongani Fassie's longtime girlfriend and babymama Buhle Sangweni took to popular gossip blog Maphephandaba to accuse the reality TV star of domestic abuse.

Per the publication, Sangweni shared pictures of the bruises that were caused by Bongani. A video circulating on social media also shows the damage the legendary MaBrrr's son caused to their home.

Reports also continued that Bongani reported the matter to the police, accusing his lover of more than 15 years of defamation of character. The blog noted that:

"The nasty fight has now involved the police, their dirty laundry now in the public interest, with Sangweni who’s ready to dish out more on your favourite gossip page."

