Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to share a heartwarming clip of his baby boy

The now-viral video shows the Gugulethu hitmaker's son, who he shares with media personality Zola Mhlongo

Peeps loved the video, many couldn't stop leaving heart emojis and expressing how cute the boy is

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Celebrity babies always brighten social media timelines. Prince Kaybee recently left his followers grinning from ear to ear after sharing a sweet video of his baby boy.

Prince Kaybee shared a sweet video of his son's first steps. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee's fans are considering having babies after watching the heart-melting clip on his timeline.

Prince Kaybee shares sweet video of son's first steps

There's no denying that Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo's baby boy is adorable. The boy stole hearts from the moment he was introduced to us in an Instagram post that rocked the streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Since then, the uWrongo hitmaker has been giving us glimpses of his beautiful boy, and we are here for it. On his Twitter page on February 13, 2023, the star shared a sweet post of his son's first steps.

Prince Kaybee's fans react to his viral video

Social media users reacted to the post with sweet reactions. Many said the boy was one of the cutest celeb babies in Mzansi.

@cathymatlalane said:

"Soo cute man. Those first steps of "Kabillion Junior" are memories to cherish forever."

@ntombi_waKWT noted:

"You took my advice. The shoes were holding him back. See how he took that step now ❤️"

Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini asks Nathi Mthethwa to prioritise artists at OR Tambo International Airport

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini pleaded with the Ministers of Sports, Arts and Culture to put more effort into growing the entertainment industry.

The musician made this plea at a welcoming ceremony held at the OR International Airport in honour of him, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman for winning Grammys.

The trio were awarded a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for their song Bayethe at the 65th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News