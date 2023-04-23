A Cape Town TikTokker has the hilarious habit of screaming as loud as possible in highly crowded settings

The prankster's gags are usually met with some confused looks, and when he did the joke in Shoprite, he got the response he was looking for

The baffled reactions of the Shoprite customers had social media users rolling on the floor, laughing

One cheeky TikTok prankster has the funny practice of yelling loudly in public. There were some very confused expressions on people's faces when he tried this at a Shoprite.

The Cape Town TikTokker @polymathsa is always yelling to get attention. Usually, random bystanders don't see it coming and don't know how to respond to his hilarious jokes. Luckily it's all in good fun and leaves people a little shocked.

Shoprite prankster leaves customers scratching their head

The man's hysterical yelling or the customers' bewildered reactions? Mzansi can't decide what's funnier. The clip had viewers laughing either way, and the nation could not get enough.

Watch the video here:

Video of screaming man has over 100K people laughing out loud

Everyone on the internet wanted in on the joke. The man's decision to yell in Xhosa was generally admired. Some social media users playfully reprimanded him but laughed along.

Briefly News compiled some funny comments:

@mthunzikazinotunu knew that scream from a mile away:

"I knew that lowa "Hay man" was from a Xhosa person."

@seunmbmh15z was impressed:

"I like your confidence, bro."

@lullu_anderson loved the reactions:

"Also, the security’s delayed reaction! haiibo! What’s his job, Kant?"

@sandiswe.m wanted to look too:

"Yhoo side eye."

