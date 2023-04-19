One man from Cape Town felt Ricoffy needed a little backup, so he defended the old faithful on TikTok

TikTok user @diego.lottering claims that those who do not like it are just making it wrong

Some were right there with our guy, while others went as far as saying that it isn't even coffee

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ricoffy should be given a spot on a coin or something. The Mzansi old faithful was hyped by a man from Cape Town on TikTok, and the video struck debate.

TikTok user @diego.lottering loves a good cup of Ricoffy and feels others should give it a try again before dissing ti. Image: TikTok / @diego.lottering

Source: TikTok

Coffee has become something people take very seriously. Ricoffy is your basic coffee. However, some feel it has something no other coffee does.

Cape Town man defends Ricoffy in hilarious TikTok video

TikTok user @diego.lottering filmed himself sipping on what he calls "Ricoccino," speaking about the negative light some people have shed on his favourite coffee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The man let people know that if they do it right, Ricoffy is nice! Take a look:

Mzansi debates whether Ricoffy deserves the hype

Some people flat-out shut the man down, claiming burnt sugar gives their family heartburn. However, many stood to clap as they were Ricoffy devotees.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@Toy-yiebah Cupido said:

“No because I couldn’t do a Jacobs ever. I grew up with Riccofy but moved on to Nescafé now. But don’t mind a Ricoffy if I’m offered.”

@Keisha Mortlock said:

“No Ricoffy gives my whole family heartburn ”

@GirlyPop✨ said:

“Where's your sponsorship, because this is great marketing for Ricoffy!! ”

@Kareemah.Lendor786 said:

“I love me some Ricky any day!”

@mel said:

“It’s the only coffee I drink so big agree”

South Africa is divided as Tiktokker's Irish girlfriend rates our beloved Mzansi cuisine

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi kos is loved for its diversity, but can it pass the taste test of an Irish girlfriend? This answer sparked some debate on social media, as a woman's Irish partner rated South Africa's most iconic snacks.

From Nik Naks and Flings to Fizzers, South Africans don't play when it comes to our chow. So you can only imagine the stir user @brisanchtow's girlfriend caused when she didn't give Mzansi's childhood favourites the ratings people thought they deserved.

Some called for justice over the TikTok video as the women's ratings were unexpected. With a visibly turned face, she shook her head at the classic chip brand Flings and gave a sad rating of 6/10. Green Fizzers got an even more depressing rating, scoring only 3/10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News