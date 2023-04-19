One mother recorded her pandemic baby grooving as if he's been hitting the club every Friday night

TikTok user @dineonala posted a video of her baby turning on music and delivering the moves

Mzansi can’t get enough of the little man's energy and showed appreciation in the comments

Pandemic babies have proven to be able to do things that other babies didn't. This mother shared a video of her little guy grooving as if he had been doing it for years.

Mzansi feels this little guy is going to give his parents grey hairs one day, lol. Image: TikTok / @dineonala

Source: TikTok

It was tough for any couple who became parents during the pandemic. This mom believes that these babes have some kind of superpowers, there is just something about pandemic babies.

TikTok video shows adorable toddler grooving

TikTok user @dineonala shared a video of her baby boy turning on some lit music and throwing dance moves that some people in their 20s can't even do. This little guy has swag!

Take a look:

Mzansi can't get enough of the little man and his dance moves

Yes, this is the pick me up we all needed to get through the week. People made it known that this little guy has stolen their hearts.

Read some of the comments:

@Thandeka Jada Kubheka said:

“Please I love him”

@user8969115290027 said:

“That face at the end… I died and came back”

@Fey “lala” Thulare said:

“Definitely my son ”

@Sinemivuyo Mpulu said:

“ this one will be going to 'Konka for Kids' very soon.”

@Mrs_Mom said:

“Aibo even the facial expression who's teaching him bandla”

