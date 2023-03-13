One baby had people on TikTok tripping with how he goes from sitting to standing with no support

TikTok user @gd.eventss shared a video showing the pandemic baby's wired way of standing up

The comment section was filled with people freaking out about pandemic babies' abilities

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People could not handle a TikTok video showing a pandemic baby's wired way of standing up. They claimed this is horror movie-worthy footage, lol.

Pandemic babies have come and surprised the world with their resilience, and even scared some. Image: TikTok / @gd.eventss

Source: TikTok

Babies born during the coronavirus are doing things people have never seen from babies who were not born in a pandemic, like this baby and how he stands up.

Pandemic baby TikTok goes viral, freaking the world out

TikTok user @gd.eventss shared a video of a little boy rising from his bottom to stand without assistance. He bounces on his bottom and rises to the standing position

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It looks like the baby has ninja skills! Take a look:

People call on an exorcist to deal with the pandemic baby situation

The way people are scared of babies doing strange things is hilarious. Some have watched too many horror movies and feel this situation is a no for them.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Brianna Johnson said:

“I don’t call them pandemic babies anymore these are aftermath babies ”

@Aru Naddon said:

“Pandemic babies are scary as hell. ”

@Adah_baybeh said:

“That’s not his first time. He definitely walks in secret.”

@Essenceofleslie said:

“Girl, I would’ve run away ”

@siwehFuze said:

“I’ve been walking for 25 years but I’ve never stood up like that I am scared.”

"She understood the assignment": Baby makes Kilimanjaro dance moves, performs like zombie in video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a little girl has many people talking about how she moved while dancing. She jumped on the trending Kilimanjaro dance moves on TikTok, and many said she won the challenge.

In a video shared by @flowerlene, the kid stood beside a boy as she went into a frenetic display, making gestures and blinking her eyes like a person in a trance.

The way she performed made many people on TikTok wonder where she learnt all the dance moves from.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News