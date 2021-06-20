Paul Kagame's 1st Daughter Ange Pays Tribute To Him on Father's Day

Paul Kagame's daughter Ange has written a wonderful Father's Day message to her dad

In a tweet on her page, she celebrated how much of a wonderful father and grandfather he is

"Thank you for the privilege of being a proud daddy’s girl," read part of her tweet

Ange I. Kagame, the first daughter of Rwanda president has written a lovely message to her father on Twitter.

Paul Kagame's first daughter Ange is a daddy's girl who got married to Bertrand Ndengeyingoma in July 2019. Photos: Ange Kagame.

Attached to the tweet was a photo of Kagame babysitting his granddaughter, the firstborn of Ange and husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma.

In the photo, the usually tough-talking president looks toned down as he plays the good grandpa to little Ava Ndengeyingoma.

"Happy Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved. Thank you for the privilege of being a proud daddy’s girl. You’re an even better grandfather. Love you," Ange tweeted.

Ange was born on September 8, 1993, and is Kagame's second child as well as his only daughter.

The 27-year-old got married to Bertrand in July 2019 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The daddy's girl has always showered praises on her dad for always creating time to spend be a father and grandfather despite his busy schedule.

"So much on your plate, but you’re a family man first. Thank you for showing up for us. Always. Happy Birthday, Daddy. Love you," she tweeted on the president's birthday.

Rwandese citizens joined her in wishing the country's head a lovely Father's Day even as they commended his leadership and humility.

@Liza71963243:

"Happy Father’s Day. I'm proud to have you as a president. You are the hero. Live long, my president. God bless you so much and protect you as we still need you."

@DidiMuke:

"All in one picture; love, happiness, exemplary father, and a very humble man. We're blessed to have a president like him."

@igiraneza_:

"Wow. Me to me: Isn't this the most beautiful, emotional and amazing picture you've ever seen on Internet?"

@muhinjishi:

"One thing that I learned from this first family is humility and genuineness in everything."

