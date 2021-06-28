A Ghanaian teacher who appears to be another version of Richard Appiah Akoto is enjoying massive felicitations and praises on social media after his works have surfaced online.

Richard was the teacher who went viral a few years ago after drawing a complete Microsoft Word document on a chalkboard in order to show his students how it operates.

The new teacher who is today's subject of discussion drew not only Microsoft Word but a house, children, animals, the Ghana Coat of Arms among others to aid the teaching and learning process.

Although it is not clear where this new teacher is located, neither is his name known, he is seen in action in a post by TV3 Ghana standing by a board teaching his students.

See the pictures below:

Listed below were some of the heartwarming comments from netizens:

Still Sirvivi suggested:

Great job man but if it were to be on manila card it would have been better so that it enrich the class for next group of pupils

Joseph Kekeli Mensah Agbavitor who is a teacher said:

What we earn doesn't equate our efforts .we are just doing sacrificial job . Every profession is found in a teacher .

Hyruna Abbas expounded:

But I wonder if such teachers in the country would ever attract any form of appreciation/reward for their deligency towards the teaching profession, teachers over the years have played vital role in contributing to the development of the country's human resources but what do they get in return? Bad treatment and negligence from governments upon governments and lack of incentives to boost their ego for the work. Hmmm, teachers don't suffer oooo.

Peter Del Senior Kwame intimated:

Waaaooo! This is beautiful. I pray the government increases the salary of teachers because they are dhope

Êlvîs Pååkwêsî Rhymês mentioned:

The incremental jump and other incentives are compromised in the country yet the politicians who are the outcome of teacher's effort keep enjoying but the teacher wallow in extreme poverty

Imanuel Kwaku Adarkwah indicated:

Our system is bad however it fishes out the best practioners. That art looks so simple it requiers a whole lot energy lol

