A political science professor, Ibrahim Umara, at the University of Maiduguri has shown off his large harvest of onions

People praised Ibrahim for his humility at exploring farming despite his high amazing academic qualifications

In the snap, he lies on the heap with a satisfied look and without caring if mud would stain his clothes

With the way food prices keep shooting through the roof these days, farm produce may just be the new oil, and agriculture could see renewed interest. In a recent post by Adamu Bello on Facebook, he wrote about how his lecturer, Ibrahim Umara, had a big harvest.

University professor Ibrahim Umara posing with his harvest. Image: @AminuBello/Facebook

The university professor is regarded as a humble man

He said despite Ibrahim being a famous political science lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, he took farming seriously. After the professor had harvested his onions, he lay on the heap in the trunk of a pickup vehicle as he posed for a photo.

Adamu suggested that the man's act of humility at showing off his harvest is a lesson in itself. Many people had many things to say as they thronged his comment section.

God bless the professor's hustle in farming the land

As of the time of writing this report, the post had over 700 likes with more than 150 comments and many shares.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the professor's post

@Eledo Vincent asked:

"More grace sir. How long does onion stays to be harvested after planted?"

@Baba Addini said:

"God bless your hustle sir."

@Rabtee Robaani said:

"Aamin... That's what is making us not to live simply n enjoy the life a little: Atom of pride is still within us. May God make it easy."

@Muraina Adetunji Olaleye said:

"Hard work and simple life are solutions to most of our problems. These are what we should learn from this noble Prof."

@King Dalah Jr. said:

"Only degree some people will change walking steps."

