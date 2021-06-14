A young South African man recently excitedly headed to Twitter to share a truly amazing post about bagging a new job on a farm as a "hand of the manager"

In the post, the man seems to be more amped about the fact that he will be gaining key skills about working on a farm and running a successful production

The post received many reactions from South Africans who wasted no time congratulating him and commending him for his eagerness to learn how to "work the land"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

More and more young South Africans are quickly becoming more attracted to the world of farming. One young man is one of those people and recently headed online to celebrate bagging a job on a farm.

Celebration time

In a heartwarming Twitter post, the excited guy explains that he will now be working the land while he works as a hand of the manager - something that will give him some insight into managing a farm.

This young man is getting his farming on. Images: Ndi_MuVenda

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Excitement at its best

"Cela Nithi Hooray. Fam I've been appointed to work as the hand of the manager at Tshipata Food/farm FARMING is Life And Am Here To Learn How To work land," he wrote in the heartwarming posts.

Mzansi stans the man's new job

@Mokone40 said:

"It's time we start retweeting produces from the farm. Congratulations and make it worthwhile so that I know who to trust when the land expropriation is done."

@ndi_shony said:

"Congratulations ngwana wa mokhalabye"

@Thandek37605260 said:

"Congratulations bro❤and now you can leave your girlfriend right. And tell her awusayidingi mali yakhe"

Other reports about working the land

Briefly News also reported that a man has been celebrated on social media over his success in his farming business. The farmer, named William Eke, shared on Facebook the great harvest of cucumbers he made on his farm.

The Imo indigene who studied management studies at Imo State University, had delved into farming upon graduation from the school. Eke was all smiles as he struck poses with the ripe edibles he packaged into sack bags.

Social media users showered him encomiums with many calling for more youthful participation in farming. A lot of them also marvelled at the size of the huge vegetable he was able to grow.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za