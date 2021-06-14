SA Divided by Fancy Double Storey Shack: “It’s Beautiful Kodwa Ewu”

A snap of a quite extravagant shack has been shared on Twitter by an impressed South African app user who just loved the majesty of it all

The snap shows the shack standing tall as a double-storey and this is definitely not something many locals get to see frequently here in Mzansi

Of course, many people headed to the comment section where they either marvelled over the property or expressed their concerns with the safety of the home

Anything is possible

Here in South Africa, one can see just about anything. A double-storey shack recently became the subject of a lot of conversations as many locals could not believe that someone out there actually decided to invest in it.

A glamorous shack

Heading online, a popular South African Twitter user, @Kulanicool shared a few snaps of the one-of-a-kind double-storey shack that in all honesty is quite a beautiful and marvellous sight to behold.

"Double-storey," he captioned the interesting Twitter post.

Mzansi can't make up their minds

Many locals either loved it or thought that it was a ridiculous idea because of safety concerns. Read a few of their comments about the cool home below:

@Nathi_Steezy said:

"I'm sure with the money they spent here they could've built a three-bedroom brick house."

@MkMokoena4 said:

"Beautiful but safety comes first people, please let's consider it first."

@Thabskhu said:

"Beautiful kodwa ewu! Imagine uma kushaywa umdavazo upstairs wena usezansi."

More stunning shacks that left our heads turning

Briefly News also reported that Thembisa Makalwazi Ndlovu is one proud shack owner. And after catching a glimpse of the place - we all understand why. Her beautiful shack is certainly one of a kind, which is probably why she took to her Facebook to share photos of the place.

Unlike many other shacks, hers features a bathroom, sunk-in lounge, kitchen and a few bedrooms. The entire place is neatly tiled and painted and features an array of beautiful furniture, showing just how skilled she is at making a house a home.

The post received nearly 20 000 likes from Facebookers who were absolutely wowed by the innovation. Many of them took to the comment section to express how much they loved the beautiful shack.

