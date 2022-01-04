A local woman headed to the streets of Twitter to let Mzansi in on the wholesome grind she's undertaken to make ends meet

The user, @Asa_Jikwana, shared images of the vegetable stand she puts up in the brisk community of Centane near Butterworth

Saffas from all walks of life huddled around the post and shared a string of messages in celebration of the woman's hustle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi is all for determined entrepreneurs who make it their business to hustle hard daily so they can realise their dreams of making it big one day.

Such is the case for a Twitter user, , who merrily took to social media to put her brilliance on full display as a vegetable hawker who grows her own produce in Centane near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape. The lively lass shared images of the lush green vegetable stock she hawks to the community.

Netizens have raised a glass to a female hustler in Centane. Image: @Asa_Jikwana

Source: Twitter

"Sesilapha ke ngoku sizothengisa le veg siyivune egadini yethu (We are here now to sell this veg and harvest it in our garden)," read , with a smiling face with smiling eyes.

The woman's enthusiastic and humble disposition was not missed by others on the microblogging platform, with Saffas from all walks of life converging to celebrate her entrepreneurial spirit. The tweet spread like wildfire and attracted 3 700 likes, 650 retweets and 100 comments at the time of publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In one image, the homely young woman holds up a fresh green cabbage in one hand while wearing an inviting smile. Another picture shows her vegetable stand neatly decked out with the assortment of home-grown cabbage, spinach and 10 kg potato pockets.

Netizens doff their hats

Never missing a chance to put the achievements of ordinary locals on blast, Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the encouraging reactions to the post.

@Igoduka wrote:

"I'm proud of you kodwa wena."

@MkenyanaWonder said:

"Wow, this is great, may your project expand and prosper."

@Sizwe_Dlamini1 added:

"When people ask what will you do with the land show them this picture."

Saffas inspired by woman's hustle, bakes and sells scones

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Saffas drew heaps of inspiration from one woman's humble hustle after she came to the attention of the online community.

Popular Mzansi Twitter user @kulanicool took to sharing a series of pictures showing the unknown woman preparing the baked goods and then taking to the streets to start selling.

The caption read:

"May God bless her hustle."

Not to be taken for granted was the effort that went into her hustle, which was put on full display as she was pictured mass-producing the scones without any help. The tweet received a huge reception as it attracted more than 7 500 likes and close to 1 300 retweets at the time of publishing.

Source: Briefly News