A local woman is the toast of her Twitter followers after she recently headed to the streets with a major flex

@_VuyoHlwatika shared a few images showing the comfy-looking new apartment that she's moving into

Saffas reacted to the post in kind, flooding the tweep's mentions as they shared congratulatory messages galore

One person moving up in the world and having fun while at it is getting all the praise from Mzansi social media users for ticking a major box in her life's journey.

@_VuyoHlwatika recently headed to Twitter to share images of the comfy-looking new apartment that she's moving into with her 1 400 followers, and, boy, were they thrilled for the focused woman.

Saffas have congratulated a local tweep celebrating her new apartment. Image: @_VuyoHlwatika

"First apartment. Enkosi Bawo for a great start to 2022," read the hearty caption.

As with other users on the social networking platform who've basked in the euphoria of achieving the same milestone, the tweep shared several images showing the interior and exterior of the apartment.

Notably, in one image, the new inhabitant holds up the keys to her new humble abode near a window that looks out into the modern-style complex's parking bay. Another image shows the kitchen area, complete with hanging cupboards, sink and built-in four-plate electric stove with oven.

The sassy mover and shaker's welcome update went down well with other users, who flooded the mentions with a stream of congratulatory messages. The tweet attracted more than 5 200 likes as Saffas showed it some epic love.

Briefly News takes a deep dive into the comments section to bring readers all the stunning reactions.

@mphobotha_ wrote:

"Where are these apartments, they look lovely."

@lungelo_triss said:

"My favorite type of content. It’s lovely, enjoy!"

@MagnaVena added:

"Congratulations, dude….send me a text on the house warming."

