A focused and independent is the talk of the town online for taking a huge step forward in his life

The gent, @cwezelububi, took to Twitter to share a picture of the apartment where he has secured a lease

Other impressed users wasted little time to congratulate the chap on his magnificent achievement

A local man is moving up in the world and is happy to share the big moves he's making with the rest of Mzansi after taking to social media to report on his recent strides.

The Twitter user, @cwezelububi, headed to the social networking platform to share a picture of the new humble abode where he's getting ready to take up occupation.

The tweet read:

"Officially a lessee."

The tweet not only caught the attention of the tweep's 600 followers but plenty of others, too, as the obvious independence that comes with living in one's own space rubbed off on users across the length and breadth of the social networking service.

The singular image shows the gent holding up the keys to the meticulous-looking and visibly empty apartment in one hand. At the time of publishing, the tweet had attracted more than 3 500 likes.

Saffas rain on the praise

Impressed locals congratulated the chap on the achievement, making sure to remind him of the magnitude of the achievement. Briefly News accepted an invitation to the comments to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post.

@Dr_kamo97 wrote:

"Wow, congratulations."

@khanya_thembane said:

"This is huge, congratulations ."

@FitTreasure added:

"Great step going forward. Happy for you, brother."

