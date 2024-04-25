Keodiretse Motsepe, a talented 21-year-old nail tech, shared that she bought a piece of land in Tshwane

The hardworking young woman showed off the area and title deed in an inspiring TikTok video

Keodiretse's accomplishment inspired South Africans on the platform and many made inquries about her purchase

Keodiretse Motsepe, a young and ambitious nail technician, took to TikTok to share a monumental moment in her life.

Young entrepreneur shows off property

She @keodiretsemotsepe purchased her very own stand. The young lady documented her journey to the piece of land and shared the video with her followers.

Keodiretse also gave a shot of the title deed to prove her ownership of the stand.

Video inspires South Africans

The video gathered thousands of likes, views and shares. Her determination and achievement at such a young age was inspirational.

Watch the video below:

Curius South Africans flooded the comments section with questions about the price and location of the stand.

Read a few comments below:

@user_fay000 said:

"What is the procedure and approximately how much must one have?"

@judithjodie stated:

"Kgopela plug. "

@Mpumelelo wrote:

"How much was it dear? Please explain the procedure."

@UvenaInteriors commented:

"This is lovely."

@tshego...m shared:

"Trusting the process I bought mine at 26. Congratulations! Which side at Orchards, and how much was it?"

@Nkamogeleng mentioned:

"Congratulations sesi. Please share with us the journey of securing the land."

@La Ephy asked:

"Buntu Inn you mean opposite Buntu ko mekhukhung e menchi or behind Ubuntu?"

@khomo040 added:

"Hi, ke kopa plug ka info I also wanna buy a stand please."

@user1905303131804 highlighted:

"Honestly, you guys still have time to ask for the plug and how much. Tota go ba Motsepe! ‍♂️‍♂️ Keep waiting my beloved nation. "

