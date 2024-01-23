A wife was overjoyed after her husband bought land for them in the rural areas of Limpopo

The woman advised people to buy plots in the rural areas, saying it is very peaceful

The online community reacted to the couple's decision, with many wanting to do the same

A Gauteng couple beamed with joy after they bought land in the rural area of Limpopo. Images: @minki_thokoane

A woman was overjoyed after he husband bought them land in one of South Africa's rural areas, Sekhukhune Jane Furse, in Limpopo.

@minki_thokoane shared the moment on TikTok. In the video, the woman is looking at the two hectares of land, approximately 20,000 square meters.

She is teary. The land is green with grass. It looks peaceful. She also captured her husband standing on the land.

@minki_thokoane encouraged people to buy land in rural areas and gave a bit of detail on how the process of obtaining land in rural areas works.

"The tribal chiefs and the municipality facilitate the process."

See the pair's two hectares of land

TikTokkers applaud the couple

The video garnered over 13k likes, with many online users loving the couple's decision to buy land.

@Non Religious Believer commented:

"I need a woman who understands that we not gonna retire and stay in Joburg. Jozi is a place of work and home is where we belong."

@‍♀️RinaeM said:

"The way I wanna get married then live ko magaeng like either Kzn or Mpumalanga then have a farmhouse."

@KUNENE said:

"My hubby bought land and built us a home in the rural, we live in the city and go there once a month it’s absolutely my favourite house "

@Pica55o wrote:

"And these stands are cheaper....saw ones in Hobhouse from 30k and it's a whole plot. Could build a really nice secure house and live in peace"

@missmila shared:

"My wish one day."

@Dee Zubane Mkhwebane said:

"Congratulations... ."

@phlubi commented:

"Happy for you sis. Your hubby is a wise man."

25-year-old buys land for herself in Johannesburg

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought a piece of land with a salary of R2,000.

The lady posted pictures of the land she bought where she intends to build her dream house for her kids one day. The 25-year-old shared the images on the group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Netizens were impressed.

