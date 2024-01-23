A woman's lighthearted rant on the challenges of cohabitating with her untidy partner shook TikTok

Women found her frustration relatable, and sympathised by sharing stories about their partners' irritating domestic habits

Beyond the laughs, the video sparked conversations about the practicality and necessity of vat en sit

A woman posted a candid TikTok video about the reality of sharing a home with her partner.

She spilled the beans on her boyfriend's untidiness in a playful clip. Her rant struck a chord with Mzansi women who know the real deal about vat en sit.

Women connect over annoying domestic habits

Many swapped stories about the annoying quirks of cohabitating and how they often have to clean after their partners.

Some highlighted that vat en sit is a crucial step in any relationship. They said that experience offers a chance to really get to know your significant other before diving into serious commitments like marriage.

Vat en sit video circulate fast

The TikTok clip posted by @mimimyoli_ has scored an impressive 228,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. With 670 comments flooding in.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

@_puritieeeeee wrote:

"We literally moved in together on Wednesday but I’m already fed up. I’m ready to be on my own."

@noxolosethole768 commented:

"Vat and sit is definitely where the 'getting to know each other' really happens. "

@Ndumi11 said:

"They get worser when you are married. I even stopped talking shem."

@momontuli shared:

"I dated a guy that when I went home and came back to visit the his place I would find my facecloth on the floor being stepped on. I left that relationship. "

@kpmg97 posted:

"This makes me appreciate my partner because he's so neat and cleans up after himself banda. "

@GeeMol stated:

"The other day I found a pillow case at the door, I asked why he said he was wiping the car. "

@rinaem95 added:

"Chomi that's better, mine will never put a dish in a sink. If he does it has bones in it yeses."

