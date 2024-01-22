Mzansi got to see the hilarious and relatable side of relationships as a TikTok couple kept it real in a funny video

The husband took extreme measures, by opening the car door mid-drive to escape the aftermath of his wife's well-timed fart

Thousands of netizens are charmed by the couple's genuine and comfortable dynamic of their union

A woman showed her husband's reaction to her farting in the car. Image: @shalinengelbrecht01

Source: TikTok

A couple on TikTok served relationship goals with a dose of a hilarious reality check.

Couple's fart drama

The lovebirds showed the down-to-earth side of being together. During a car ride, the wife decided to release a fart that had her husband thinking of a mid-drive escape.

The guy took drastic action by opening the car door to air out the stink while the wife was overcome with laughter and continued to drive.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi swoons at married couple

The video posted by @shalinengelbrecht01 is a viral celebration of love, laughter, and the side of relationships that often goes unspoken.

The heartwarming exchange resonated with thousands of netizens who couldn't help but swoon at the couple's ease and comfort with each other.

Watch the video below:

Farting in front of your partner

The comments section became a treasure trove of shared experiences. Netizens opened up with stories about their own partners letting it rip in their presence.

Read a few comments below:

Khodie96 said:

"Definition of marry your friend."

@tshepi801 commented:

"I fart with ma baby behind on the bed . When he entered the room he picked his son by one hand and was like otlahwa."

@mr...m.j.m wrote:

"When my wife fart, I used to say phinya mogatxaka and she laughs at me."

@Agi_Kay0 shared:

"My man does the same, and ask 'a o ikaketsi?'"

@jarboysdumane wrote:

"Lol, ah sesi you are very happy."

@Makoma_Ralepelle asked:

"Bathong so not even the windows helped?"

@Mama ka KG commented:

"You should see my husband. Every time I fart he throws all the blankets away and even spits."

@dineotildalukhele added:

"Mine locks the windows. He wants me to die."

Mihlali Ndamase farts during viral video

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase's fans said they were not happy that she farted while on video.

The video doing the rounds online shows the stunner relaxing in her lash home, but she later did the unexpected. For many South Africans, Mihlali Ndamase is the face of elegance and style.

Source: Briefly News