Mihlali Ndamase has come under fire after she farted loudly on a video that has gone viral

Social media users blasted the beauty influencer for releasing gas when she knew she was recording herself

Some fans took to Twitter to say that they had unfollowed Mihlali Ndamase over the petty behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali Ndamase's fans said they were not happy that she farted while on video.

Mihlali Ndamase's fans shared mixed reactions after she farted loudly in a viral video. Image: @mihlalii_n.

Source: Instagram

The video doing the rounds online shows the stunner relaxing in her lash home, but she later did the unexpected.

Mihlali Ndamase passes gas while sitting in her home

For many South Africans, Mihlali Ndamase is the face of elegance and style. The star who is always rocking high-end fashion and flaunting her soft life got a bit too comfortable around her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to The South African, the stunning YouTuber and beauty influencer did the unthinkable when she farted loudly while on video.

Mihlali Ndamase loses fans after farting loudly in viral viral

Many of the stunner's followers said they didn't like what she did. Some even pressed the unfollow button because of the "gross" behaviour.

@Wangqhazar_ said:

"I’m literally not gonna forgive her for this."

@tshepisoosupil3 wrote:

"Same,nothing irritates me like thisi could smell it through the phone ."

@Kaaayge_ wrote:

"Nah the little gasp of air before she pushed out the fart is killing me ."

@LikeAToyStoner noted:

"Ma'am. I'd just like to thank you for this stellar job. Absolutely made my year."

Mihlali Ndamase's fans debunk claims she had plastic surgery after her pictures wearing swimsuit went viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase is forever catching strays from social media trolls. The popular YouTuber's hourglass body came under scrutiny again.

Peeps are always poking their noses where they don't belong. For Mihlali Ndamase, her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe has always made her chart social media trends.

There's no denying that Mihlali Ndamase is among the stars with the most beautiful bodies in South Africa. The star never misses a chance to show off her curves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News