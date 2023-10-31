Singer Nkosi King Teresa was in the top four of the Idols SA farewell singing competition

The rising star told Briefly News that he entered the contest as a gospel singer, but found that his voice could adapt to other genres

Flamboyant judge Somizi Mhlongo promised to work with him after the competition, so he remains hopeful that he would stick to his word

Former Idols SA contestant Nkosi King Teresa was one of the much-loved singers in the competition. Unfortunately, his reign ended, and he could not secure his spot in the top three.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Nkosi said he learnt a great deal in the competition and was awarded the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone.

Nkosi says there were no challenges during his time

Being in the top four is a massive achievement on its own. This meant Nkosi was chosen among thousands of hopefuls to advance to such a level in the contest.

He told the publication that his time in the competition was more of a wake-up call than a challenging one.

"I wouldn’t say there were challenges but more of a reminder of why I was there and to do something that’s a bit more or a bit out of my comfort zone to go further into the competition. There were no challenges, I just reminded myself that I should not relax but fight."

He also mentioned that he entered the contest as a Gospel singer, but found that his voice could adapt to other genres.

Nkosi on exploring more genres

The rising star also made mention of his admiration of the Gospel genre, saying he thought he would only sing that type of music. On Idols SA, contestants are given the opportunity to explore other genres weekly, so this gave Nkosi the realisation that he is more than just a Gospel hopeful.

"So what I learnt during my time on the show was that not only I can sing one or two genres, but more because each week were given different themes of different songs, so because I was naturally drawn to Gospel, I thought it was the only genre I could sing, but it’s me being on the show I knew I have more to offer to the community and the world than gospel."

The promise Somizi Mhlongo made to Nkosi

Flamboyant judge Somizi Mhlongo was a huge fan of Nkosi. So much to the point where he made a promise to work with him after the competition.

When asked if Somizi had reached out to him as per his promise, Nkosi said not yet, but he remains hopeful that he will.

"About Somizi, nothing has happened yet, but most definitely after the show."

In the meantime, Nkosi is working on his music, so fans should expect to jam to the star's music in the near future.

"Definitely moving in the direction of composing and having my own music, and because I’ve learnt so much musically and technically, definitely create my own shows and more."

