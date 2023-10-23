South African singing competition Idols SA is gearing up for the final-ever showdown in November

Hopefuls Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald, and Faith Nakana made it to the top three

Sadly making it to the chopping block was Durbanite Nkosi, who built his strong fanbase as his supporters expressed disbelief over his exit

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

'Idols SA' is gearing up for an epic showdown as the singing competition ends after 21 Seasons. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

Idols SA is nearing the end of the singing competition as the final-ever top 3 has been revealed.

The top 3 of Idols SA announced

Following Saturday's impressive performances from the four contestants, Nkosi King Teresa, Thabo Ndlovu, Princess MacDonald, and Faith Nakana, only three made it through.

This was after Nkosi was ousted from the competition, leaving the three powerhouses in the running for the R1 million prize.

PAY ATTENTION:

The official Idols SA Instagram page announced:

"R1 million is on the table! Akudlalwa (no time to play. Congratulations to the #IdolsSA Top 3: Faith, Princess, and Thabo. Only two will be left standing after you, Mzansi, have voted."

Team Nkosi in disbelief over his axing

Durbanite Nkosi, who refers to himself as Mr. Nice Guy, expressed gratitude after making it this far in the competition.

"Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever I am reminded today that God is really able to do and make you experience MORE than you asked for."

"I can say, it has been quite a journey and I wouldn't be a man of honour if I did not say it is you guys that have kept me going each week on my Idols journey your encouraging comments and your advise."

He also thanked his supporters who named him the country's boyfriend!

"Thank you so much, guys for voting, and yes it may be the end of my Idols journey but the beginning of my musical career, and I'm taking you guys with me ... THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN. I LOVE YOU."

SA divided over who will win the title

As the finale nears, Mzansi already has their eyes set on the winner.

noxydube said:

"Faith has a unique voice. Now that’s a game changer!"

that_smiley_girl_nalda shared:

"My money is on Princess. I'll be back a 2 weeks later to say I told ya'll so."

simbar.pvt said:

"Faith all the way."

tadiemark said:

"Thabo or princess deserves to win it."

grace.mokhele commented:

"Thabo all the way."

ellainepayne added:

"Thabo is in His concert always, in it to win it."

tebatsomisstee commented:

"Faith."

msuthukazi_12_ said:

"Thabo is obviously the best but song choice, people want to hear vocals."

Former contestant Envic Booysen eyes for the bigger prize

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Idols SA top 6 contestant, Envic Booysen, exited the popular singing competition.

The singer spoke about his future plans and what advice resonated with him the most. The charismatic singer mentioned how judge JR Gogopa cautioned him against theatrics because he needs to secure bookings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News