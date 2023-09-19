South Africa's Got Talent is said to be making its big return to the small screens pretty soon

The talent show is apparently going to be handled by Primedia, and productions will commence in 2024

Netizens are excited after Phil Mphela made the announcement and have been debating who will be on the judges panel

SA's Got Talent to make it's much anticipated return

Mzansi's favourite talent scouting show is apparently going to be handled by Primedia when it returns to screens. According to Phil Mphela, auditions will commence in 2024.

In a post which is dated 18 September, Phil Mphela said:

"SA’s Got Talent [is] coming back. Primedia Studios will be bringing the popular talent search show back to Mzansi screens. Production and auditions are likely to happen in 2024."

SA vouches for their fave to join the judging panel

Following Mphela's announcement, netizens shared excitement and have been debating who will be on the judges panel. From the likes of Somizi Mhlongo to Pearl Thusi, several names have popped up.

@MikeMsani said:

"I am sure they will take over #IdolsSA as well."

@juca_siyabulela added:

"I hope it improves and they do a better production because the production of the show was terrible in the past seasons."

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"It could be perfect for SABC, but hopefully. they bring it back after two years."

@Erickmabunda shared:

"I would like to see @DJFreshSA as a judge."

@Papirazzi_ said:

"Anele is about to eat Good ke Sana."

@rationale_m added:

"Pearl Thusi should host/ be a judge."

Mzansi misses 'South Africa's Got Talent' DJ Arch Jnr

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africa's Got Talent 2015 winner DJ Arch Jnr was the talk of the town after netizens questioned his whereabouts. The young DJ is living a pretty under-the-radar life, as he should, and is still playing at kids' parties.

Arch Jnr also made Mzansi proud when he got nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.

