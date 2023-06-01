South Africa's Got Talent 2015 winner DJ Arch Jnr was the talk of the town lately after netizens questioned his whereabouts

The young DJ is still playing at kids' parties and is travelling locally and internationally, attending various gigs

He also got nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and still enjoys a large social media following

Mzansi had only nice things to say about DJ Arch Jnr after fans questioned his whereabouts and relevance.

Source: Instagram

The winner of South Africa's Got Talent 2015, DJ Arch Jnr, has received flowers from netizens.

After one online user questioned his whereabouts and relevance, the young DJ had many supporters applauding him for his fantastic work.

Social media users wonder where DJ Arch Jnr disappear to

A Twitter user, @tesla_reacts, asked where the young star went to.

Mzansi shows how proud they are of Arch Jnr.

Responses were that DJ Arch Jnr is travelling and attending various gigs, primarily kids' parties.

@SciTheComedist said:

"Bro is gigging at kids' parties... Do you want him to play at Konka??"

@Mzulu__ said:

"Parents are also doing a fine job on this gent. He is not overexposed but around."

@CindyZwide said:

"Nooooo I want him as a lil baby, why do they grow up so fast? He's so nunus, go on lil king."

@DURUBANTWANA said:

"Superstar this one."

@Londie_Mthethwa said:

"Some celebrities should take lessons from him, probably they will start doing better."

@Mkhalambaz said:

"The fact that he is a millionaire let alone not 18 is crazy."

@Reginaldo_97 shared:

"He spends more time performing at kid-friendly gigs since he is a kid himself. I gotta give it to his pops for managing him well."

@collen_sambo2 said:

"He’s doing well on YouTube with more than 1.1m subscribers."

DJ Arch Jnr scored a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

TshisaLIVE reported that DJ Arch Jnr was nominated in the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award under the Favourite African Kidfluencer category.

The DJ was nominated alongside Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe, influencer Tshepi Vundla's son Siba Bogopa, Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla and Olivia and Olianna.

DJ Arch Jnr wows Italian crowd with fantastic mixing skills

In previous Briefly News, DJ Arch Jnr, who was 10 years old then, wowed the Italian public with his amazing mixing skills.

Italians warmly received the young DJ and he expressed gratitude on social media.

