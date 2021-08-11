Anele Mdoda's sweet son Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda recently turned six and his momma cannot believe how the years have flown by

Posting some of the cutest snaps of Alakhe on social media, Anele wished her baby boy a happy birthday

Fans took time to wish Anele’s son in the comment section of her post and they also commented on what an absolute cutie he is

Anele Mdoda’s precious little prince recently turned six and she cannot believe how time is flying by. Stop growing so fast lil man!

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda recently turned six and she could not be more grateful for the little gentleman that he is. Image: @zintathu

Taking to social media to wish her boy the best birthday, Anele shared some precious pictures of Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda, letting the world know that he is her “endless supply of laughter and stories.”

Being a mother is one of Anele’s greatest achievements and blessings, and she could not be more grateful for her baby boy.

Anele posted:

Seeing Anele’s sweet post, fans took to the comment section to wish Alakhe a happy birthday and many more to come.

@Luyanda_Maf commented on what a sweetheart Anele’s boy is:

@AlexRantseli wished Alakhe:

@SiqhazaThami shared a sweet comment:

@praneeta31 spread the birthday love:

