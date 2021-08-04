Anele Mdoda shocked social media users when she posted a fire makeup-free post-gym selfie to her timeline

Posting the saucy snap, Anele revealed that she has been doing so many burpees that she feels a name change is coming

Fans were taken aback by Anele’s selfie and they took to the comment section of her post to let her know what a flame she is

Anele Mdoda went full-on fierce warrior with a no-makeup, post-gym selfie. Embracing her natural beauty, Anele struck fire in the comment section.

Taking to social media, Anele posted a post-gym selfie, because if it ain’t on social media, did it even happen?

Anele Mdoda has been working on her fitness and fans are hella impressed by her transformation. Image: @zintathu.

Anele has been doing so many burpees that she is sure a name change is in order. Sis is looking gooooood!

Anele posted:

Seeing Anele’s post, peeps were hella impressed by the work she has put in. Anele is looking amazing and the people let her know it.

@iam_ntando83 got hearts in his eyes:

@NkalaBekithemba is impressed with Anele’s fire transformation:

@Vuka_Experience hyped Anele up:

Anele Mdoda embraces trending over Kelly Rowland

Anele Mdoda trended over Kelly Rowland yet again and makes it clear that she isn’t all that annoyed about it actually. Trending is trending, be it for the right or wrong reason, Briefly News reported.

One fan suggested that Anele apologise to Kelly so that the people of South Africa can leave her alone and so she won’t trend every time Kelly posts a pic, but Anele is having none of it.

Anele made it clear that, not in this lifetime or the next, will she ever say that Kelly is prettier than Beyoncé. Anele is not about to lie to get the public to leave her alone, and, not only has the trending business kinda grown on her, it's beneficial to Anele in terms of the cha-ching.

Anele posted:

“No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyoncé soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.”

