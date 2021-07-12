Anele Mdoda Embraces Trending Over Kelly Rowland: “Keeps the Bills Paid”

Anele Mdoda is no longer worried about trending every time Kelly Rowland posts a picture, she is embracing it

One social media user suggested Anele apologise to Kelly, however, Anele is not about to do anything of the sort as she is enjoying the trending life and all that comes with it

Anele’s comment has some living for her vibes and others going in hard, shading Anele for her Kelly comment yet again

Anele Mdoda trends over Kelly Rowland yet again and makes it clear that she isn’t all that annoyed about it actually. Trending is trending, be it for the right or wrong reason.

One fan suggested that Anele apologises to Kelly so that the people of South Africa can leave her alone and so she won’t trend every time Kelly posts a pic, but Anele is having none of it.

Anele Mdoda is no longer worried about trending every time Kelly Rowland posts a picture. Anele is taking it all in and it is working for her. Image: @zintathu.

Anele made it clear that, not in this lifetime or the next, will she ever say that Kelly is prettier than Beyoncé. Anele is not about to lie to get the public to leave her alone, and, not only has the trending business kinda grown on her, it's beneficial to Anele in terms of the cha-ching.

Anele posted:

“No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyoncé soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.”

Seeing Anele’s comment, the people of social media took to the comment section to have their say. And, as always, some were on Anele’s side and some went real deep.

@MornachB is all about Anele’s salty posts:

“Lol I live for your content xem.”

@MissKay_91 defended Anele:

“Sharing your opinion about someone does not mean you are shaming them.”

@smith_tshepi had zero chill, took a major dig at Anele:

Somizi Mhlongo tries to rein act Anele’s hilarious boot post

Anele’s epic online shopping fail has been the butt of jokes on social media over the last few days. Briefly News reported that even fashion guru, Somizi Mhlongo tried and failed to make the hideous-looking boots look decent.

In a hilarious post on social media, Somz shared a picture of himself wearing the monstrosities and acknowledging that they were beyond redemption.

“Woooo hayi...I tried. The scariest thing I have ever had to wear. This is witchcraft.”

The boots have been making the rounds on social media as people attempted to make them look better to no avail. It seems Anele herself has resigned to them being the butt of all jokes coming her way.

