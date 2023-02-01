Congratulations are in order for the radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe Mdoda

The child star has scored a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nomination this year in the Favourite African Kidfluencer category

The proud mom, Anele Mdoda, has since shared the exciting news with a hundred thousand of her social media followers

Anele Mdoda celebrates her son, scoring Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award 2023 nomination. Images: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Alakhe Mdoda has taken to his Instagram account to ask his over 27K followers to help him win the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for the Favourite African Kidfluencer category.

Alakhe does not only have a celebrity mom and famous uncles like Trevor Noah, Sizwe Dhlomo and Khaya Dlanga, but he is also a hardworking young content creator. His YouTube channel, Alakhe's world, already has over 3K subscribers and more than 20 videos uploaded.

Taking to social media to ask people to vote for him, Alakhe wrote:

"Guuuuys!!! I’ve been nominated for such a cool award! Thank you for the nomination @nickelodeon_africa Link to vote is in my bio folks "

Anele Mdoda is beaming with pride after her son bagged an international award nomination

The 947 presenter and proud mom, Anele, shared the exciting news on her radio show.

“I'm going to use the company resource to brag and to get a little bit of an army going here. We need to win here. Favourite African Kidfluencer,” she said.

According to TshisaLive, Alakhe is nominated alongside Rethabile Mokgatla, Tshepi Vundla's son Siba Bogopa, Lethukuthula Bhengu, DJ Arch Jnr, and Olianna and Olivia.

Source: Briefly News