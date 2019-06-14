NWU online application: deadlines, fee, and status 2022

The North-West University (NWU) is a South African public research university located on three campuses in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark. The institution was formed from the merger of the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education and the University of North-West. Today, it is among the largest South African universities. The NWU online application is one of the primary ways potential students can apply for the courses of their choice at the institution.

Each year, the NWU online application portal is opened for potential students interested in joining a program at the institution at the diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The portal remains open for a specified time during which every applicant is required to submit their applications.

Everything to know about the NWU online application

Is NWU open for 2022 applications? Yes, the university is currently accepting applications from both South African and international students. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the process.

Is the NWU late application still open?

Is NWU closed for applications? Not yet. Here is a look at the deadlines for the NWU online application in 2022.

Non-selection courses: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 Music: 31 August 2022 (Also, apply for an audition before the closing date).

31 August 2022 (Also, apply for an audition before the closing date). Graphic Design: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 Engineering: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 Occupational Hygiene: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 Urban and Regional planning: 31 August 2022

31 August 2022 All other selection courses: 30 June 2022

Requirements for NWU application

Here is a look at the requirements for all NWU applicants.

An email address. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create one to complete the application.

Grade 11 or Grade 12 examination certificates (for South Africans)

Grade 11 or Grade 12 examination certificate equivalents (for international students).

ID card for South Africans and passport for international applicants.

how to apply for NWU online in 2022

Before beginning the process, please ensure you are on the official North West University website.

You will also be required to have scanned copies of the necessary documents. These include the examination certificate, national ID card or passport. Head to the application portal on the website and click on ‘Apply Now.’ You will be redirected to a page with empty fields that you need to fill in. After filling out the forms, read over and ensure the information you have provided is correct. Click on submit. Doing so will send the application to the appropriate department for evaluation. After submitting your form, NWU will send you a student number and a pin number. Keep in mind that this does not mean you have been admitted to the university yet.

Applying To NWU through hardcopy paper-based application

If you do not wish to apply online, NWU makes it possible to make a paper-based application.

Download the application forms from the NWU website. The alternative is to pick up the forms at an NWU campus. Keep in mind that one should not use this option if they have already applied via the online portal. The applicant requirements for the paper-based application are the same as those of the online application. Carefully fill out the forms and ensure that the information you fill out is correct and legible. Attach certified copies of all required documents (these include Grade 11 or Grade 12 certificates, IDs or Passports Submit your application through the following NWU postal address.

North-West University

Private Bag X1290

Potchefstroom

2520

How do I check my NWU application status?

Prospective students who have already applied for the 2022 intake can now verify their final application status online. To do so, visit the application status portal. You will be asked to input your NWU online application login. Next, enter the student number that was allocated to you during the application.

What is the application fee for NWU?

South African applicants do not pay any application fees. International student applicants, on the other hand, are required to pay an application fee totalling R550.

Does NWU have student accommodation?

Both resident and international student applicants can opt for on-campus accommodation if they so wish. The university provides residential accommodation for all students who want the service.

To get accommodation, applicants will need to fill out the NWU residence accommodation forms alongside their admission application forms. This applies to both online and hardcopy applications.

How do I change my application details?

Applicants who have already submitted their applications can amend/change their details or request a change of qualification or campus. To do this, call 018 285 4320 and have your student number and contact details ready.

Which courses are still available in NWU?

There are more the 160 courses undergraduate courses at North West University. These are spread across eight faculties. Here is a look at the course groups under each faculty.

Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences

Accounting Sciences

Business & Governance

Economic Sciences

Industrial Psychology and Human Resource Management

Management Sciences

Tourism

Faculty of Education

Language Education

Psycho-Social Education

Professional Studies in Education

Mathematics, Science and Technology Education

Commerce and Social Studies in Education

Faculty of Engineering

Chemical and Minerals Engineering

Electrical, Electronic, and Computer Engineering

Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering

Industrial Engineering

Faculty of Health Sciences

Human Movement Sciences

Kinderkinetics

Psychosocial Health

Pharmacy

Physiology

Consumer Sciences

Nutrition

Occupational Hygiene

Nursing

Faculty of Humanities

Communication Studies

Government Studies

Languages

Music

Philosophy

Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

BA (Law)

LLB

LLM Course Work

LLD

Bursaries for legal studies

Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences

Physical and Chemical Sciences

Biological Sciences

Geo- and Spatial Sciences

Agricultural Sciences

Mathematical and Statistical Sciences

Computer Sciences and Information Systems

Business Mathematics and Informatics

Faculty of Theology

Christian Ministry and Leadership

Ancient Language and Text Studies

How can I contact NWU?

Here are the different ways you can get in touch with the university.

Email: applicationsug@nwu.ac.za

applicationsug@nwu.ac.za Telephone: 018 285 2227/2334 or 018 299 4383/4130/4263/2445

018 285 2227/2334 or 018 299 4383/4130/4263/2445 Mahikeng Campus: Corner of Albert Luthuli and University Drive

Corner of Albert Luthuli and University Drive Potchefstroom Campus: 11 Hoffman Street, Potchefstroom

11 Hoffman Street, Potchefstroom Vanderbijlpark Campus: Hendrik Van Eck Blvd, Vanderbijlpark

Hendrik Van Eck Blvd, Vanderbijlpark Twitter: @theNWU

@theNWU Facebook: @NWUNorthWestUniversity

@NWUNorthWestUniversity Instagram: @my_nwu

@my_nwu Website: nwu.ac.za

The NWU online application process is relatively straightforward and makes it easy and convenient for both resident and international applicants to choose, apply, and check their admission status online. There is also an easy offline application process for those unwilling to apply online.

