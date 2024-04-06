The Department of Home Affairs will open its offices for five hours every Saturday from April 6th to May 25th, 2024

This will allow South Africans to access ID collection services and facilitate new applications ahead of the elections

Citizens can book appointments using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) or visit offices without prior booking

The Department of Home Affairs opens on Saturdays till the 25th of May. Twitter/@LegalSa and Getty Images/Michael Jung

The Department of Home Affairs has announced extended office hours on Saturdays from April 6th to May 25th, 2024, excluding April 27th, to provide essential services to South Africans.

Home Affairs expands Saturday services

The offices will be open for five hours, from 08:00 to 13:00, focusing on ID collection services, new applications, and issuing Temporary Identity Certificates.

The department released a statement stating that Home Affairs will address challenges related to duplicates, amendments, rectifications, and cases requiring supporting documents.

There will also be mobile offices that will return to remote areas where they previously accepted applications, ensuring accessibility for all citizens.

South Africans will also have the option to book appointments for Smart ID Cards and Green barcoded ID books using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS). However, walk-ins are also welcome, providing flexibility for those unable to book in advance.

Deputy Minister Mr. Njabulo Nzuza said:

"We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young first-time applicants, to come to our offices and collect their documents. This initiative aims to offer more options and convenience to individuals obtaining their enabling documents."

Netizens weigh in

People across South Africa have weighed in, sharing their opinions on the government department's extended hours. Most people are convinced it was only done to boost the ANC's votes during the elections.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Simon Lekwape said:

"So the government will do anything in its power just to have continued access to tax receipts- Ya neh!"

@Ntaoleng Moreko advised:

"I wish this could go on even after those dates."

@Reneilwe Waga Mahlare joked:

"The minute ba bula, they will tell us the system is offline."

@Aubrey Cypriel Mathebula joked:

"The power of elections."

@Attie Izaks said:

"Their system is always offline, so make sure your system is online."

@Mamahlogi Malemela Thereza shared:

"Because we're approaching elections."

