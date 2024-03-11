Johannesburg, 11 March 2024 – South African digital media and news platform, Briefly News, is proud to announce its partnership with Africa Check, Africa's first independent fact-checking organisation that promotes accuracy in public debate and the media in Africa. With the increase of fake news and inaccurate narratives, this partnership is a significant step for Briefly News, as it affirms its commitment to impactful and ethical journalism.

Briefly News Partners with Africa Check to Fight Election Misinformation

The partnership comes at a crucial point in South Africa, as the country prepares for the 2024 national elections. With voters heading to the polls, it is increasingly important that they are able to make informed decisions. Africa Check, Briefly, and other South African media organisations have formed an election media coalition to improve the quality of public debate and equip citizens with the skills needed to make evidence-based decisions.

Rianette Cluley, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Briefly News, said,

“We believe this strategic partnership will reinforce and enhance the overall quality of our news delivery. More importantly, as an organisation focused on principled reporting, it will help enhance our reputation as a credible news source. Both organisations bring a wealth of knowledge and insights to the world of news for our diverse audiences.”

The various audiences will be well empowered with relevant content that is cross-published, highlighting the work of coalition members on social media and regular updates using the official hashtag #2024ElectionCheck. Audiences are encouraged to engage with both organisations, question, and explore the narratives that shape news as we know it.

Cayley Clifford, Africa Check’s deputy chief editor, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Briefly News to the election coalition. Combatting election misinformation requires collaboration and all stakeholders, including media organisations, have a role to play. By joining this important initiative, Briefly News is helping to provide voters across the country, particularly the youth, with accurate information they can trust”.

Briefly News stands proudly alongside Africa Check, advocating for accuracy in the news; together, we embark on a journey of trust, transparency, and facts.

Africa Check is a nonpartisan, non-profit fact-checking organisation established to

promote accuracy in public debate across the continent

Briefly News is one of the biggest digital news media in South Africa that covers current affairs, business, and entertainment news.

