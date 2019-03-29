Smart ID online application: Here's everything you need to know in 2023

Did you know having a national identity document is mandatory for various procedures and day-to-day transactions? In South Africa, everyone aged 16 and above must have this document. The first-time online ID application process for citizens is easy and takes a few steps.

In South Africa, citizens need a national ID to register for matric exams, acquire driving licenses, open bank accounts, and many other things. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has digitised things, and the first-time online ID application process is pretty straightforward.

Smart ID online application: All details

The SA ID online application process saves you hours of queuing at the Home Affairs offices. The smart ID recently replaced the green bar-coded South African ID card that had been used for decades.

Requirements for online smart card application

If you wish to apply for an ID online for the first time, you must meet the requirements listed below.

You must be a South African citizen by birth.

You must be 16 years old or older.

You must have a copy of your birth certificate/ a copy of the old Bophutatswana, Transkei, Ciskei, or Venda homelands identity or travel document.

You must have copies of your parents’ ID cards.

You must have a copy(ies) of the death certificate(s) (for deceased parents).

Anyone with a legal guardian must have a copy of a legal document to prove fostering.

NB: The Department of Home Affairs does not charge any amount for this service for first-time applicants (those who have never applied for the old ID) and for pensioners over the age of 60 years.

How to apply for an ID online

Follow the steps below to complete your first-time online ID application.

Visit the eHomeAffairs application portal on an internet-enabled device.

Click Go to Registration .

. Enter the details required on the page that appears on your screen to create your profile.

Next, click Apply for Smart ID and capture your application details. Proofread to ascertain their correctness.

and capture your application details. Proofread to ascertain their correctness. Attach supporting documents.

You will be redirected to the payment page. First-time applicants are not required to pay anything, so click Next .

. Schedule an appointment at the nearest Home Affairs office or enabled bank branches. This is mandatory to capture and verify your biometric details.

NB: It takes about 14 working days for your identity card to be ready. Once ready, the relevant officials will contact you and issue collection details.

Approved banks for capturing biometric details

You can have your biometrics taken at the nearest DHA offices. However, various offices normally serve thousands of people daily, so they almost always have long queues. You can avoid queueing by booking your appointment at a DHA-approved bank branch. The approved banks are listed below.

ABSA

Standard Bank

FNB

Discovery Bank

Investec Bank

Nedbank

NB: Note that not all bank branches are approved.

How long does a smart ID card take in South Africa?

The smart ID card takes about 14 working days to be ready. You will be notified when ready.

Can I apply for my SA ID online?

Yes, you can apply for your SA ID online through the application portal provided by the Department of Home Affairs.

How do I apply for a South African smart ID card online?

You can apply by visiting the eHomeAffairs application portal. Kindly note that you will have to schedule a visit to the nearest office or approved bank branches for the collection of your biometric details. You will collect it at the branch you had your biometrics captured.

How do I get my first ID in South Africa?

You can apply online or visit the nearest DHA-approved bank branches or offices. Online applications are best because they save you from the long queues at DHA offices.

The first-time online ID application process is pretty easy and takes a short time to complete. All applicants need to know that they must schedule appointments to collect their biometric details.

