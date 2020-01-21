Durban University of Technology application: courses, fees and requirements

Pursuing admission into the Durban University of Technology has become easy, especially with the online application method. However, as easy as it may sound, specific processes must be followed, and individual requirements must be met before prospective students can be considered for admission. Here is all you need to know about the Durban University of Technology application process, fees and courses.

Durban University of Technology is home to over thirty thousand students across its six faculties. The prestigious university in the beautiful city of Durban emerged after two technikons in Durban were merged. Presently, the institution offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. DUT also offers contact learning to aspiring candidates, and its campuses are spread in seven locations across Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Durban University of Technology application

The process on how to apply at Durban University of Technology is simple and straight forward. All applications are made from the official website of the CAO (Central Applications Office). In KwaZulu Natal, the CAO is responsible for processing all new university applications.

As a rule, they only allow one application from an individual to one institution. To complete your DUT online application, go to the CAO application portal. Before you rush to create a DUT login, ensure that you have the following:

A functional email address.

Your APS calculation. This is the Admission Point Score, which you need before applying to the school. It is needed because, in South Africa, tertiary institutions use the score to know if prospective candidates meet the requirements of a course of study.

You would be required to take the NBT (National Benchmark Test), which is part of the criteria in the application.

Your scanned academic results, which you will upload during the application. Ensure that they are the latest.

For international students who want to register at DUT, they are expected to provide a study visa, proof of English proficiency, and South African medical aid cover.

Once the Central Applications Office has captured your application and all your documents have been verified based on the requirements, you will be invited to an entrance test/interview.

If your interview/entrance test is successful, you will be given a conditional admission and then required to deposit to secure your admission.

Note: Applications for Masters and Doctoral studies do not go through the CAO, but are made directly to the relevant department.

How do you check your application status at DUT?

To track your DUT admission status after applying through the CAO, simply follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of the Central Applications Office. Then, select and enter any of your identification, CAO, or passport number. Once you have correctly filled in the information, click the "Submit" button, and your status will be displayed afterwards.

DUT courses and requirements

If you are ready to learn at Durban University, you must remember that early registration is an added advantage. This is because registrations usually close at different periods in the year, although it depends on what course you are applying for. Therefore, to apply, the following are what you need:

A certified NSC from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) is required for Higher Certificate programs. The certificate, National Senior Certificate should have at least three in English as the achievement rating.

A certified NSC from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) will be required for Diploma programs. However, the National Senior Certificate should have at least three in English and any other four subjects recognized by the body.

A certified National Senior Certificate (NSC) from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) will be required for Bachelor’s Degree programs. The certificate should have at least three in English and any other four subjects recognized by NSC.

What courses are available at DUT?

The University of Durban has six faculties, each offering different courses that are internationally accepted. Depending on your choice of course, these are the Durban University of Technology courses as offered by each faculty:

1. Faculty of Accounting and Informatics

The programmes offered under this faculty include:

Auditing and Taxation

Finance and Information Management (Midlands)

Financial Accounting

Information and Corporate Management

Information Systems

Information Technology

Management Accounting

2. Faculty of Applied Sciences

Within a Faculty of Applied Sciences, students may engage in laboratory work, fieldwork, internships, and projects. Courses offered here include:

Biotechnology and Food Science

Chemistry

Textile Science and Apparel Technology

Consumer Sciences Food and Nutrition

Horticulture

Maritime Studies

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

3. Faculty of Arts and Design

The Faculty of Arts and Design excels in training students to unlock their expressive and artistic talents. Programmes offered here include:

Drama & Production Studies

Fashion and Textiles

Fine Art and Jewellery Design

Media, Language and Communication

School of Education

Adult and Community Education Unit

Centre for General Education

Video Technology

Visual Communication

Softcopy Magazine

4. Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment

The faculty offers a wide range of specializations available in different engineering disciplines. They include:

Architecture

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering and Geomatics (Durban)

Civil Engineering (Midlands)

Construction Management and Quantity Surveying

Electrical Power Engineering

Electronic and Computer Engineering

DCT-REES

Industrial Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Town and Regional Planning

Urban Futures Centre

5. Faculty of Health Sciences

The Faculty of Health Sciences offers the following courses:

Basic Medical Sciences Department

Biomedical and Clinical Technology

Chiropractic

Community Health Studies

Dental Sciences

Emergency Medical Care and Rescue

Homoeopathy

Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics

Nursing

Radiography

Somatology

6. Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences offers the following programmes.

Applied Law

DUT Business School

Ecotourism

Entrepreneurial Studies and Management

Hospitality and Tourism

Human Resources Management

Marketing and Retail

Operations and Quality Management

Public Management and Economics

Public Relations Management

Short Courses

Wholesale & Retail Leadership Chair

FMS Postgraduate Studies

To check the complete list of courses offered in the school, check the Durban University of Technology prospectus, which you can download from their website.

How much does it cost to go to Durban University of Technology?

For South African applicants, the DUT application fee required is fixed at R245, while international applicants are to pay R300. There is a DUT fees and finance rules booklet, which you can download from their official site.

What is Durban University of Technology ranking?

DUT is ranked in the 1001-1200th band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The university was established in 2002.

What are the courses that require 20 points at DUT?

There are several courses offered at DUT that require a minimum of 20 points for admission. They include Analytical Chemistry, Consumer Science Food and Nutrition, Sport Management, Graphic Design, Journalism, Architectural Technology and Town and Regional Planning.

Are DUT degrees internationally recognised?

DUT boasts a world-class reputation as a member of the International Association of Universities and the Commonwealth Universities. DUT degrees internationally recognised and graduates can work in various states.

Is Durban University of Technology public or private?

Durban University of Technology is a public university of technology. It is located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Does DUT accept international students?

Durban University of Technology does accept international students. The university is spread across seven campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Which are the DUT campuses in Durban?

DUT has five camouses in Durban. They are:

ML Sultan Campus (The International Office is located here)

Steve Biko Campus

Ritson Campus

City Campus

Brickfield Campus

Are there higher certificate courses at DUT?

The university offers a variety of higher certificate courses. These courses are typically one-year programs that provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to enter a particular profession. They include:

Business Administration

Ecotourism Management

Hospitality and Leisure Studies

Human Resources

Legal Aspects of Business

Marketing

Operations Management

Public Administration

Public Relations & Communication

Retailing

Does DUT accept late application?

The institution does accept late applications. There is a designated late application period that will close on April 25th, 2024 for specific programs.

For further inquiries, the following are the DUT contact details of the institution:

DUT address: P O Box 1334, Durban 4000

P O Box 1334, Durban 4000 Phone numbers: 031 373 2000 (Durban) / 033 845 8800 (Pietermaritzburg)

031 373 2000 (Durban) / 033 845 8800 (Pietermaritzburg) Email: info@dut.ac.za

The Durban University of Technology application process is fast and straight forward. The institution has always maintained its standards, providing a conducive learning environment and versatile instructors.

