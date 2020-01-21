Durban University of Technology application: courses, fees and requirements
Pursuing admission into the Durban University of Technology has become easy, especially with the online application method. However, as easy as it may sound, specific processes must be followed, and individual requirements must be met before prospective students can be considered for admission. Here is all you need to know about the Durban University of Technology application process, fees and courses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Durban University of Technology application
- DUT courses and requirements
- How much does it cost to go to Durban University of Technology?
- What is Durban University of Technology ranking?
- What are the courses that require 20 points at DUT?
- Are DUT degrees internationally recognised?
- Is Durban University of Technology public or private?
- Does DUT accept international students?
- Which are the DUT campuses in Durban?
- Are there higher certificate courses at DUT?
- Does DUT accept late application?
- Durban University of Technology contact details
Durban University of Technology is home to over thirty thousand students across its six faculties. The prestigious university in the beautiful city of Durban emerged after two technikons in Durban were merged. Presently, the institution offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. DUT also offers contact learning to aspiring candidates, and its campuses are spread in seven locations across Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Durban University of Technology application
The process on how to apply at Durban University of Technology is simple and straight forward. All applications are made from the official website of the CAO (Central Applications Office). In KwaZulu Natal, the CAO is responsible for processing all new university applications.
As a rule, they only allow one application from an individual to one institution. To complete your DUT online application, go to the CAO application portal. Before you rush to create a DUT login, ensure that you have the following:
- A functional email address.
- Your APS calculation. This is the Admission Point Score, which you need before applying to the school. It is needed because, in South Africa, tertiary institutions use the score to know if prospective candidates meet the requirements of a course of study.
- You would be required to take the NBT (National Benchmark Test), which is part of the criteria in the application.
- Your scanned academic results, which you will upload during the application. Ensure that they are the latest.
- For international students who want to register at DUT, they are expected to provide a study visa, proof of English proficiency, and South African medical aid cover.
Once the Central Applications Office has captured your application and all your documents have been verified based on the requirements, you will be invited to an entrance test/interview.
If your interview/entrance test is successful, you will be given a conditional admission and then required to deposit to secure your admission.
Note: Applications for Masters and Doctoral studies do not go through the CAO, but are made directly to the relevant department.
How do you check your application status at DUT?
To track your DUT admission status after applying through the CAO, simply follow the steps below:
- Visit the official website of the Central Applications Office.
- Then, select and enter any of your identification, CAO, or passport number.
- Once you have correctly filled in the information, click the "Submit" button, and your status will be displayed afterwards.
DUT courses and requirements
If you are ready to learn at Durban University, you must remember that early registration is an added advantage. This is because registrations usually close at different periods in the year, although it depends on what course you are applying for. Therefore, to apply, the following are what you need:
- A certified NSC from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) is required for Higher Certificate programs. The certificate, National Senior Certificate should have at least three in English as the achievement rating.
- A certified NSC from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) will be required for Diploma programs. However, the National Senior Certificate should have at least three in English and any other four subjects recognized by the body.
- A certified National Senior Certificate (NSC) from the Council for General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) will be required for Bachelor’s Degree programs. The certificate should have at least three in English and any other four subjects recognized by NSC.
What courses are available at DUT?
The University of Durban has six faculties, each offering different courses that are internationally accepted. Depending on your choice of course, these are the Durban University of Technology courses as offered by each faculty:
1. Faculty of Accounting and Informatics
The programmes offered under this faculty include:
- Auditing and Taxation
- Finance and Information Management (Midlands)
- Financial Accounting
- Information and Corporate Management
- Information Systems
- Information Technology
- Management Accounting
2. Faculty of Applied Sciences
Within a Faculty of Applied Sciences, students may engage in laboratory work, fieldwork, internships, and projects. Courses offered here include:
- Biotechnology and Food Science
- Chemistry
- Textile Science and Apparel Technology
- Consumer Sciences Food and Nutrition
- Horticulture
- Maritime Studies
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Statistics
3. Faculty of Arts and Design
The Faculty of Arts and Design excels in training students to unlock their expressive and artistic talents. Programmes offered here include:
- Drama & Production Studies
- Fashion and Textiles
- Fine Art and Jewellery Design
- Media, Language and Communication
- School of Education
- Adult and Community Education Unit
- Centre for General Education
- Video Technology
- Visual Communication
- Softcopy Magazine
4. Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment
The faculty offers a wide range of specializations available in different engineering disciplines. They include:
- Architecture
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering and Geomatics (Durban)
- Civil Engineering (Midlands)
- Construction Management and Quantity Surveying
- Electrical Power Engineering
- Electronic and Computer Engineering
- DCT-REES
- Industrial Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Town and Regional Planning
- Urban Futures Centre
5. Faculty of Health Sciences
The Faculty of Health Sciences offers the following courses:
- Basic Medical Sciences Department
- Biomedical and Clinical Technology
- Chiropractic
- Community Health Studies
- Dental Sciences
- Emergency Medical Care and Rescue
- Homoeopathy
- Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics
- Nursing
- Radiography
- Somatology
6. Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences offers the following programmes.
- Applied Law
- DUT Business School
- Ecotourism
- Entrepreneurial Studies and Management
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Human Resources Management
- Marketing and Retail
- Operations and Quality Management
- Public Management and Economics
- Public Relations Management
- Short Courses
- Wholesale & Retail Leadership Chair
- FMS Postgraduate Studies
To check the complete list of courses offered in the school, check the Durban University of Technology prospectus, which you can download from their website.
How much does it cost to go to Durban University of Technology?
For South African applicants, the DUT application fee required is fixed at R245, while international applicants are to pay R300. There is a DUT fees and finance rules booklet, which you can download from their official site.
What is Durban University of Technology ranking?
DUT is ranked in the 1001-1200th band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The university was established in 2002.
What are the courses that require 20 points at DUT?
There are several courses offered at DUT that require a minimum of 20 points for admission. They include Analytical Chemistry, Consumer Science Food and Nutrition, Sport Management, Graphic Design, Journalism, Architectural Technology and Town and Regional Planning.
Are DUT degrees internationally recognised?
DUT boasts a world-class reputation as a member of the International Association of Universities and the Commonwealth Universities. DUT degrees internationally recognised and graduates can work in various states.
Is Durban University of Technology public or private?
Durban University of Technology is a public university of technology. It is located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
Does DUT accept international students?
Durban University of Technology does accept international students. The university is spread across seven campuses in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.
Which are the DUT campuses in Durban?
DUT has five camouses in Durban. They are:
- ML Sultan Campus (The International Office is located here)
- Steve Biko Campus
- Ritson Campus
- City Campus
- Brickfield Campus
Are there higher certificate courses at DUT?
The university offers a variety of higher certificate courses. These courses are typically one-year programs that provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to enter a particular profession. They include:
- Business Administration
- Ecotourism Management
- Hospitality and Leisure Studies
- Human Resources
- Legal Aspects of Business
- Marketing
- Operations Management
- Public Administration
- Public Relations & Communication
- Retailing
Does DUT accept late application?
The institution does accept late applications. There is a designated late application period that will close on April 25th, 2024 for specific programs.
Durban University of Technology contact details
For further inquiries, the following are the DUT contact details of the institution:
- DUT address: P O Box 1334, Durban 4000
- Phone numbers: 031 373 2000 (Durban) / 033 845 8800 (Pietermaritzburg)
- Email: info@dut.ac.za
The Durban University of Technology application process is fast and straight forward. The institution has always maintained its standards, providing a conducive learning environment and versatile instructors.
