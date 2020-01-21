UWC application status check 2022: all the important details

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is an internationally recognised higher learning institution that accepts resident and international students. It is reputable for offering quality education in various competitive courses. If you applied to the university recently, you should check your UWC application status online.

The University of the Western Cape logo. Photo: @uwconline1

Source: Facebook

Checking your UWC application status online is pretty simple and takes a few minutes. Submitting your details is not a guarantee you will be accepted to study at the institution. Therefore, you should track your status to plan the next stage of your life.

How to check your UWC application status in 2022

Waiting for academic, medical or other exam results is almost always a nerve-racking experience. If you recently applied for a student position at UWC, chances are you cannot wait for the institution to contact you.

Fortunately, you can confirm the status of your submission online. Read on to discover how to track your application status at UWC today.

How to check your application status at UWC

Learning how to check your UWC application status will minimise the tension you may have regarding joining the institution to pursue your dream course. Follow the steps below to confirm the status of your submission.

Visit the official university website.

Click Menu , then Admission Support Services .

, then . Click how to check my UWC application status to open more details.

Click the Application Status link that shows up on the details that pop up in the previous step.

Enter your UWC login details, i.e. your South African ID or passport number and your UWC Application Number, then click Submit .

. You will then be able to view the programme you applied for and the current status.

NB: Statuses are updated immediately after decisions are made. If the university changes your status, you will receive an email notification.

Possible status outcomes

Below are the likely responses you will see when you follow the steps above.

Response Meaning Final Decision You have met the minimum entry requirements but are yet to be selected for a slot Pending/ Awaiting Approval Your details are under consideration, and a final decision is yet to be made No change in portal High likelihood you are unsuccessful

What to do if the application is declined

Finding out you have been declined a chance is heartbreaking. If you find yourself in this situation, you should contact the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) using the details below.

SMS: Send your full name (first name and surname) and ID number to 31629

Send your full name (first name and surname) and ID number to 31629 Visit the CACH website

You can also re-apply for an alternate choice

Contacts

If you need to make further enquiries, use the contact details below.

Physical address: University of the Western Cape, Robert Sobukwe Road, Bellville, 7535, Republic of South Africa

University of the Western Cape, Robert Sobukwe Road, Bellville, 7535, Republic of South Africa Telephone numbers: +27 21 959 3900/01

+27 21 959 3900/01 Email address: admissions@uwc.ac.za

A man using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton

Source: UGC

Are UWC applications closed?

No, the portal is still open, and all interested parties should apply as soon as possible. Usually, the university receives thousands of submissions, and not everyone gets a chance, even if they meet the entry requirements. The deadline is 30th September 2022.

How long does it take for UWC to respond to applications?

It takes between six and eight weeks to verify all the submissions because the university receives thousands of them. This is why you should check your application status at UWC regularly.

How do I check my UWC application status?

You can confirm your UWC online application status by following the detailed step-by-step guide in the previous section of this article.

How much is the UWC application fee?

The university does not charge any amount. Interested students should submit their details for consideration online before 30th September 2022.

Checking your UWC application status is important as it guides you on the way forward. If you receive an offer, you should accept it. If you are unsuccessful, you can re-apply later. Hopefully, you will get a chance to pursue your dream course.

