Congratulations are in order for the newly married couple, Thabo 'JR' Bogopa and Matshepang 'Tshepi' Vundla

The pair got engaged in December last year after being together for years and having two beautiful kids

Tshepi has since posted a video and beautiful pictures on Instagram, giving Mzansi a look inside her special day

Tshepi Vundla and JR get married. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

Late December 2022, Tshepi Vundla took to Instagram to post beautiful pictures of what looked like lobola negotiations judging by her caption, which included a cow, ring and love emojis.

Tshepi recently took to social media to give Mzansi a sneak peek inside her private wedding ceremony.

IOL reported that on Sunday, 29 January, a day after the wedding, Tshepi posted a backdrop on her Instagram stories captioned “Matshepang and Thabo’s wedding celebration.”

“Yesterday was honestly one of the best days ever. The fights, tears, nerves and stress were worth it all. Thank you to all our friends and family for respecting our no-phone policy. Content coming soon," she said, as quoted by the publication.

Mzansi Congratulates Tshepi and JR

After Tshepi posted a video and cute snaps on Instagram, fans and other celebrities, including rapper and TV presenter Nomuzi Mabena and Bontle Modiselle, took to the comments section to congratulate her.

@moozlie commented:

"The most beautiful family. The most beautiful day."

@bontle.modiselle said:

"Oh, Bathong ❤️ Congratulations family! "

@enhle_flora wrote:

"Ohhhhhh so beautiful mommy something so sincere and truthful about this ceremony and everything with it. You look so happy. Congratulations ka Bagopa."

@neeqs_udemans:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ You made a beautiful bride and wish nothing but the best for you two ✨✨✨"

